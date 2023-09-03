Sections
Sportsboard

Today at 2:37 a.m.

6A-East Conference

TeamConfOver.

El Dorado0-01-0

Greene County Tech0-01-0

Little Rock Catholic0-01-0

Marion0-01-0

Searcy0-01-0

Benton0-10-1

Jacksonville0-00-1

Sheridan0-00-1

Sylvan Hills0-00-1

West Memphis0-00-1

5A-Central Conference

TeamConf.Over.

Beebe0-02-0

Maumelle0-02-0

Mills0-02-0

Morrilton0-01-1

Pine Bluff0-01-1

Robinson0-01-1

White Hall0-01-1

Vilonia0-00-2

Watson Chapel0-00-2

Conference 4A-2

TeamConf.Over.

Harding Academy0-02-0

Bald Knob0-01-1

Lonoke0-01-1

Stuttgart0-01-1

Heber Springs0-00-1

Cave City0-00-2

Riverview0-00-2

Conference 4A-8

TeamConf.Over.

DeWitt0-02-0

Warren0-02-0

Dumas0-01-0

McGehee0-01-0

Crossett0-01-1

Monticello0-01-1

Hamburg0-00-2

Helena-WH Central0-00-2

Star City0-00-2

Conference 3A-6

TeamConf.Over.

Cam. Harmony Grove0-01-0

LV Lakeside0-01-0

Drew Central0-01-1

Fordyce0-01-1

Barton0-01-1

Rison0-00-2

8-Man 2A-South Conference

TeamConfOver.

Mountain Pine0-01-0

Woodlawn0-01-0

Spring Hill0-01-1

Marvell-Elaine0-00-0

Strong0-00-0

Dermott0-00-1

Hermitage0-00-1

Friday's scores Jefferson County

Pine Bluff 45, Little Rock Central 13

Warren 34, White Hall 27

McGehee 38, Watson Chapel 22

Southeast Arkansas

DeWitt 33, Benton Harmony Grove 21

Magnolia 45, Crossett 17

Mayflower 34, Drew Central 8

Magnet Cove 40, Fordyce 36

Texarkana 38, Hamburg 7

Cutter-Morning Star 52, Hermitage 12

Monticello 28, Bauxite 16

Bismarck 49, Rison 12

Stuttgart 52, Star City 21

Woodlawn 32, Prairie View Academy (Bastrop, La.) 14

Sept. 8 games (All at 7 p.m.)

Jefferson County

Watson Chapel at Pine Bluff

Maumelle at White Hall

Searcy at Sheridan

Southeast Arkansas

Crossett at Star City

DeWitt at Monticello

D'Arbonne Woods (Farmerville, La.) at Drew Central

Dumas at Helena-West Helena Central

Fordyce at Prescott

Lake Village Lakeside at Junction City

McGehee at Hamburg

Rison at Dardanelle

Stuttgart at Newport

Midland at Woodlawn

Print Headline: Sportsboard

