Sportsboard

6A-East Conference
TeamConfOver.
El Dorado0-01-0
Greene County Tech0-01-0
Little Rock Catholic0-01-0
Marion0-01-0
Searcy0-01-0
Benton0-10-1
Jacksonville0-00-1
Sheridan0-00-1
Sylvan Hills0-00-1
West Memphis0-00-1
5A-Central Conference
TeamConf.Over.
Beebe0-02-0
Maumelle0-02-0
Mills0-02-0
Morrilton0-01-1
Pine Bluff0-01-1
Robinson0-01-1
White Hall0-01-1
Vilonia0-00-2
Watson Chapel0-00-2
Conference 4A-2
TeamConf.Over.
Harding Academy0-02-0
Bald Knob0-01-1
Lonoke0-01-1
Stuttgart0-01-1
Heber Springs0-00-1
Cave City0-00-2
Riverview0-00-2
Conference 4A-8
TeamConf.Over.
DeWitt0-02-0
Warren0-02-0
Dumas0-01-0
McGehee0-01-0
Crossett0-01-1
Monticello0-01-1
Hamburg0-00-2
Helena-WH Central0-00-2
Star City0-00-2
Conference 3A-6
TeamConf.Over.
Cam. Harmony Grove0-01-0
LV Lakeside0-01-0
Drew Central0-01-1
Fordyce0-01-1
Barton0-01-1
Rison0-00-2
8-Man 2A-South Conference
TeamConfOver.
Mountain Pine0-01-0
Woodlawn0-01-0
Spring Hill0-01-1
Marvell-Elaine0-00-0
Strong0-00-0
Dermott0-00-1
Hermitage0-00-1
Friday's scores Jefferson County
Pine Bluff 45, Little Rock Central 13
Warren 34, White Hall 27
McGehee 38, Watson Chapel 22
Southeast Arkansas
DeWitt 33, Benton Harmony Grove 21
Magnolia 45, Crossett 17
Mayflower 34, Drew Central 8
Magnet Cove 40, Fordyce 36
Texarkana 38, Hamburg 7
Cutter-Morning Star 52, Hermitage 12
Monticello 28, Bauxite 16
Bismarck 49, Rison 12
Stuttgart 52, Star City 21
Woodlawn 32, Prairie View Academy (Bastrop, La.) 14
Sept. 8 games (All at 7 p.m.)
Jefferson County
Watson Chapel at Pine Bluff
Maumelle at White Hall
Searcy at Sheridan
Southeast Arkansas
Crossett at Star City
DeWitt at Monticello
D'Arbonne Woods (Farmerville, La.) at Drew Central
Dumas at Helena-West Helena Central
Fordyce at Prescott
Lake Village Lakeside at Junction City
McGehee at Hamburg
Rison at Dardanelle
Stuttgart at Newport
Midland at Woodlawn