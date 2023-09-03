Springfield downs Northwest Arkansas

CARDINALS 10, NATURALS 8

The Springfield Cardinals jumped out to a 9-1 lead after three innings and held on for the win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

Northwest Arkansas took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. But Springfield took control with five runs in the second and four in the third to take control 9-1.

Springfield's Chandler Redmond hit a solo home run, his 29th of the season, to tie the game. The Naturals also committed an error in each of the big innings. Naturals catcher Tyler Cropley hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to get Northwest Arkansas within 9-4.

Northwest Arkansas Chandler Champlain (4-5) took the loss. He allowed 5 runs (3 earned) on 4 hits over 1 2/3 innings. Champlain walked four and didn't strike out a hitter.

Second baseman Peyton Wilson and center fielder Diego Hernandez had three hits each for Northwest Arkansas. Three other Naturals had two hits each. Jorge Bonifacio became the Naturals' career leader in home runs, hitting his 43rd of his career and 20th of the season in the ninth inning to get the Naturals within 10-8.

Wilfredo Pereira (8-8) picked up the win for Springfield, allowing 4 runs on 9 hits over 6 innings, striking out 1 and walking 1.