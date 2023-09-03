Suit: Worker fired for pregnancy

FAYETTEVILLE — A former Bentonville Animal Services employee has sued the city in federal court claiming she was discriminated against and fired after telling her bosses she was pregnant.

Erica Judah filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville, saying she told her supervisors she was pregnant in May 2022 and provided a doctor’s note including work restrictions that included not lifting more than 20 pounds and not going on service calls alone in case she needed to lift an animal weighing more than 20 pounds.

Judah claims her direct supervisor was then ordered by superiors not to help Judah in any way with her animal service calls despite having knowledge of her pregnancy and medical restrictions.

Judah says she again provided the doctor’s note, but no attempt was made to provide her with reasonable accommodations or to allow her to assume light-duty functions until the following month.

Messages left seeking comment from the city’s legal department were not immediately returned Friday.

Judah claims she was reprimanded in July 2022 over an incident resulting in an internal affairs investigation and, during the meeting, was told by two supervisors that because of her doctor’s note and not being able to perform her job duties, there was no employment available to her any longer.

When she asked for clarification, Judah claims she was told she didn’t qualify for the Family and Medical Leave Act and they would prefer a fresh start within the department.

Judah claims that between July 2022 and September 2022, she was transferred to multiple city departments to assist with a variety of tasks while still responding to Animal Services calls and other tasks in Animal Services within the scope of her medical restrictions.

Judah said she was then threatened with termination for insubordination if she didn’t return to the Accounting Department, where she had been transferred in September 2022.

Judah claims she was blamed and threatened with termination for the constant miscommunication among her supervisors about what her new job duties were.

In September 2022, she filed a discrimination claim with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to the lawsuit. In October she was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation for alleged insubordination and she was fired three days later.

The lawsuit claims Judah was fired because of her gender and pregnancy and claims violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act and retaliation.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.