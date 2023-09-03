Tailgaters gather for Razorbacks’ season opener in Little Rock





Heading south along Van Buren Street in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood, the first sign that something was afoot Saturday morning was one being waved by a red-headed girl in front of a house at the intersection with Lee Avenue.

It read, "$20 parking here."

As she waved the sign to passing cars just after 9 a.m., the girl alternated between cries of "God loves you!" and "Let's go Arkansas!"

The $20 she advertised was a nice deal.

A few blocks down at Perfect Alignment Chiropractic, it would take $55. Two-and-a-half hours later, 18 cars would be crammed into its meager lot.

Next door at Hillcrest Little Bakery, it was $50. Across the street at Hardberger Lieblong Eye Center, $60.

That was the cost of convenience when it came to the Arkansas Razorbacks' football season opener at War Memorial Stadium.

In War Memorial Park, a visible haze hung over a sea of canopies, cornhole games and Razorback red.

However, it wasn't from a morning fog. It was the culmination of a morning full of barbecue sessions.

The game wouldn't start for almost three hours, but thousands of fans had already been in War Memorial Park for hours getting their tailgate on.

Around 9:25 a.m., you could enter the park to the sound of one speaker system playing Hank Williams Jr.'s "Hog Wild," a longtime staple of Razorbacks games.

That speaker system sat right next to the canopy occupied by Kimberly and Joe Howard of Sherwood.

"We're not voters," Kimberly said, initially mistaking a reporter with a notepad for someone canvasing the park for a political candidate. (Representatives for Arkansas Court of Appeals candidate Pam Hathaway gave out free hand fans, and someone for Pulaski County Circuit Judge Morgan "Chip" Welch, who has announced his candidacy for a Pulaski County district judge post, was seen wandering the area trying to get signatures.)

Once she was corrected, Kimberly's enthusiasm for the day's festivities opened up.

"[The Razorbacks] are in Little Rock, it's awesome!" Kimberly said. She was attending her second Little Rock game, while Joe goes to "almost all" Arkansas' games, in Little Rock and Fayetteville.

Joe was "stoked" for the season.

"We're ready to go," he said. "Think we got a good chance, man. We gotta good team."

The couple had arrived in the park around 8 a.m. after getting up at 5:30 a.m. They would eventually take in the game from Section 10 in the stadium.

How did they usually spend their time tailgating?

"Get drunk," Kimberly said with a laugh. "What else is there to do? Eat good food, visit with good friends and get drunk."

For some, Saturday marked their first time to ever tailgate.

That included Micah Lunsfort, 22, who had come with his wife, Makenzie, and her brother Grayson McAnally.

The group from Benton had woken up at 4 a.m., gotten in line to enter the park at 5:30 a.m. and arrived at their spot to set up at 7 a.m.

While cornhole seemed to be the game of choice Saturday, Makenzie and Grayson had been playing beer pong (minus the beer) as Micah looked on.

"We grew up coming to these games, and now that we're adults, we get to come ourselves," said Makenzie.

"My family didn't [tailgate] because we enjoyed the cookouts at home," noted Micah. "I wanted to experience that whenever I was younger, so now I'm getting to fulfill my childhood dreams of being able to tailgate."

So far, his favorite tailgating activity was grilling.

"He's the cook," said Mackenzie, before joking that "he's the girl" in the relationship.

The next time the trio will be able to tailgate for a Hog game at War Memorial will be in 2025. That's when the Razorbacks will play Arkansas State University in football for the first time.

"We just found out about that," said Makenzie. "We were like, 'We have to go to that one.'"

Deeper in the park, past a giant covered trailer where one man labored over a large smoker, past the tailgate site for the Little Rock Fire Fighters, Local 34, and past the purple Kreative Dimensions canopy selling Hog merch was the "Hot Springs Crew."

That consisted of a group of four: Chuck Parsons, Nick Miller, Deidrick Bennett and Faye Gilbert, who is from North Little Rock.

If not for the kickoff of Saturday's game being moved up from 3 p.m. to noon, they might not have been in the park.

Once the time change was announced, Parsons made the decision to hold his own tailgate for the first time.

$1,200 later, he had a generator, a speaker, a table and other necessities that now filled the back of his truck.

"Man, you can't take it with you, bro," Parsons said. "God gives you that money here to use. Ain't none of it worth nothing in heaven."

Parsons, who lives "on the other side of Malvern," was up at 3 a.m. Saturday in preparation for game day.

"It's a drive, man, but it's the Hogs," Parsons said.

The group of friends, who used to coach baseball together, are not new to the Little Rock game scene.

Bennett has been a "loyal attendee" for more than 20 years.

"I was at the Miracle on Markham," said Bennett, referring to the 2002 game against LSU when Matt Jones threw a touchdown pass to DeCori Birmingham with nine seconds left, helping deliver the Hogs the SEC West title.

"I've been coming, golly, since we were little," said Parsons, 49.

"It's been about 10 years for me," said Miller, 40.

What kept Parsons from hosting his own tailgate before Saturday?

"The fear of not knowing all you had to have," Parsons said. "Now I know how easy it is. I got a TV and everything. I just didn't bring it."

One thing is for sure, Parsons wants to be able to party before a Little Rock Hog game more often.

"I don't care what Fayetteville says, we need to have one game a year here," Parsons said.

"Instead of going to Jerry Land," he said, referring to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where the Hogs have played Texas A&M 11 times since 2009, "I'd rather them come here every year."

They also prefer Little Rock's vibe over Fayetteville's.

"You got your everyday average people out here, man," Parsons said. "This is your blue collar deal right here. I feel bad for the students because they gotta travel here. But think about all the people who can't make it [to Fayetteville] from south Arkansas."

Bennett said the Fayetteville game environment was made up of more of the "wine-and-cheese crowd."

Added Parsons, "I prefer to be with my everyday people."





Ed Garland (from left), Kevin Lyons, Lamar Matthews and Floyd Spencer play dominoes while tailgating before the University of Arkansas football game Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. More photos at arkansasonline.com/93tailgating/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)











Gallery: Tailgating at War Memorial







