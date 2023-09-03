UAM veterinary group goes to Belize

On July 2, seven pre-veterinary medicine students and two animal science professors from the College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources of the University of Arkansas at Monticello embarked on a trip to Belize as part of a Christian Veterinary Mission journey to provide medical supplies and aid to needy animals.

Expecting to hone their veterinary skills by helping pets and livestock, the students were surprised to find a much different experience awaiting them. Belize, situated on the northeastern coast of Central America, exposed them to a different reality.

Instead of merely spaying and neutering animals, they discovered that one of the greatest values of the trip was in establishing genuine connections with the local people.

Jayden Grider is a second-year pre-veterinary medicine student.

"I was excited to get more vet experience," said the Warren native.

"I know that's what we went down there for, but I was excited to learn how they do medicine down there and see the differences from the way we do it. Coming back, I had a completely different perspective on when I go next time because I plan to return. But getting to see the children and hear their stories and just love them for a couple of days," said Grider.

For Grider and the other students to attend the trip, they hosted a number of fundraising events to earn money, such as a petting zoo and an Easter portrait photo shoot. Organizers say various businesses and churches helped students fund their trip.

Dr. Maribel Nelson, an associate professor of animal sciences and a veterinarian, has been on similar mission trips. Nelson said the group performed hundreds of medical services, such as deworming animals and spay and neuter surgeries. Seeing how her students handled the culture changes was a positive experience.

"They got out of their little world from college, home and work," Nelson said. "Students had an opportunity to live a transcultural experience in Belize and see how people live in other places and their values. What was the most exciting for me was to see our students getting out of their comfort zone, being flexible and adaptable, while loving and serving others.

"I think the engagement on this trip was great. You had people from all different places working together as a team with one purpose, and no ego," said Nelson.

Shea Goodwin is a second-year pre-vet student. If all goes well, she hopes to graduate early in three years.

The Fort Smith native said the veterinary experience was her favorite part of the trip.

"I actually got to do my first surgery," Goodwin said. "While I was in Belize, I did two," she said, adding that she operated on a cat and a dog.

"It did make me solidify, this is really what I want to do," Goodwin said.

Dr. Rocky Lindsey, associate professor of animal science and a veterinarian, assisted Goodwin with the surgeries.

"Dr. Rocky helped me with both of them. Afterward, he said I was a natural-born surgeon. So that made me feel really good," said Goodwin.

As they interacted with and served the communities, the students gradually shed their reliance on cellphones and other modern comforts, realizing that effective communication and empathy transcend technological barriers. The focus shifted from solely caring for animals to becoming stewards for society and fostering bonds with the people of Belize.

Ruthann Corker is a second-year animal science major with a pre-vet emphasis.

"We took them [local children] under our wings because many don't come from the best situations," she said.

Corker said they did some horseback riding and played sports with the children. Corker said a highlight for her was taking about 40 children to the zoo. She said the kids were fascinated. Corker said zoos in Belize are not like zoos in America.

"It's in the middle of the jungle. Instead of concrete enclosures, they just put fences around where they want to keep the animals, and you can get pretty close to them. I mean, there's not much room between you and the animal aside from the fence," said Corker.

"They have so little down there, yet, they have such an indescribable light. Most of them don't have doors or windows in their houses. And yet they're so grateful for everything they have," Corker said.

One activity all four women from UAM mentioned was a trip to a battered women's shelter. The women at the shelter had various abusive backgrounds, including domestic violence and sex trafficking.

"Their ages surprised me because I was expecting to meet mature woman; instead, we had girls from around 11 to 16," Nelson said.

Nelson said they did some crafting, painting and beauty sessions. The highlight was a makeover done with professional makeup.

"The experience profoundly impacted the group, instilling a sense of humility and gratitude for their abundance back home," she said.

While the primary mission was to aid animals, the trip became an eye-opening journey of personal growth, where the students learned the importance of compassion, understanding and service to others.

Lon Tegels is with the College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

Shea Goodwin applies make-up to a Belize resident. (Special to The Commercial/University of Arkansas at Monticello)

