



Ellis-Morrison

Holly Nicole Morrison became the bride of Samuel Martin Ellis on Saturday at Huron Peak, Buena Vista, Colo.

The bride is the daughter of Tammy Youngblood of Yucca Valley, Calif., and Missy and Randy Morrison of Friendship (Hot Spring County).

Parents of the groom are Alda and Gerstle Ellis of Little Rock.

The couple will make their home in Little Rock.

Jeter-Dixon

Taylor Riley Dixon and Hudgens Buchanan Jeter were united in marriage Aug. 27 at The French Farmhouse, Collinsville, Tex. Brian Pope officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Dawn Bullard of Houston. Parents of the groom are Susan Nosari and Matthew Jeter, both of Little Rock.

Honor attendants were Tanner Dixon and Tim Luft.

The couple will live in Fayetteville after a honeymoon in Punta Cana, Domincan Republic.

Holland-Douglas

Holly A. Douglas and Oliver David Holland exchanged marriage vows Aug. 11 at The Foundry in New York. Malcolm McDermott officiated.

The parents of the bride are Stephanie Hanson of Little Rock and Jefferson Douglas and Julie Brettin of Berkeley, Calif. She is the granddaughter of Merrilie and Glen Love of Little Rock and Geraldine Douglas and the late Ted Douglas, both of Lenoir, N.C.

The parents of the groom are Dina and the late David Holland of Seaford, Sussex, England.

Honor attendants were Kathryn Breeding, Erin Hanson, Amanda Glover, Jill Gibson, Colleen Freeman, Malcolm McDermott, Matthew Breeds, Alex Priest, Sam Stollery and Roland Skinner.

The bride is a graduate of the University of Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in biology and of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center with a doctor of dental surgery. She is a dentist in her final year of residency at St. Barnabas Hospital completing an orthodontist certificate.

The groom graduated with a degree in civil engineering from Brunel University London and is a senior director at Schimenti Construction.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held at The Foundry.

The couple will reside in Manhattan after a honeymoon in Switzerland and Italy.





