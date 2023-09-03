Sections
HOW ABOUT THOSE HOGS

Wooo, Pig! Sooey!

Razorbacks coach welcomed to Touchdown Club by Kimberly Dishongh | Today at 2:18 a.m.
Molly Arnold Harrell, Sam Pittman and Betsy Broyles Arnold on 08/22/23 at Touchdown Club with Sam Pittman, DoubleTree Hotel (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kimberly Dishongh)

Red hot weather outside matched the red hot Razorback spirit inside the DoubleTree Hotel on Aug. 22 as fans woo-pig-sooied a welcome for Coach Sam Pittman at the Little Rock Touchdown Club.

Pittman met privately with a few people, including Broyles Foundation founder Betsy Broyles Arnold and her daughter, Molly Arnold Harrell, executive director of the organization, in a private room for a look at the Broyles Award.

Pittman addressed a crowd of some 545 people about, among other things, his hopes for the forthcoming Razorback season, which kicked off Saturday with a game against Western Carolina University at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh

Print Headline: Wooo, Pig! Sooey!

