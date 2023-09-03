World Services for the Blind honors businessman

World Services for the Blind Foundation hosted the 2023 Vision Award Luncheon on Aug. 23 at the Clinton Presidential Center.

World Services for the Blind CEO Eric Yarberry, an Arkansas native, welcomed the crowd to the sold-out luncheon.

Isaac Smith, accompanied by his wife, Morgan, accepted the 2023 Vision Award. The Vision Award honors "an individual who has demonstrated far-reaching vision to successfully orchestrate events through business enterprise and community involvement to help better our society for all citizens, both with and without sight."

World Services for the Blind Foundation raises money and awareness to support education and training, facilities and operations and partnerships to benefit World Services for the Blind.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh