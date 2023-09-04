Artists honored at PB exhibition

Local artists were honored during an awards reception for the 2023 Pine Bluff Art League Annual Exhibition when the show opened Aug. 24 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.

The awards and honorees are:

Best in Show: Melissa Abernathy, "Reflection on Theo Barrs Bridge," photograph.

First Place: Gerry DeLongchamp, "Eloise," graphite on paper.

Second Place: Rhonda F. Holderfield, "Delta Sky," oil on canvas.

Third Place: Dell Gorman, "Jungle Jim," acrylic on tissue paper.

Honorable Mention: Julia Barrett, "Windblown," acrylic on canvas.

Honorable Mention: Claudia Spainhour, "Monument Park," pastel.

The art league members represented in the show, which featured 34 works, are: Melissa Abernathy, Julia Barrett, Vickie Coleman, Amanda Curry, Gerry DeLongchamp, Linda DeMint, Dell Gorman, Gail Greenstreet, Rhonda F. Holderfield, Jenny Holley, Paul Owens, Grey Reed, Kay Reed and Claudia Spainhour and Margie Spharler. Many of the works are available for purchase, according to a news release.

Artist Yelena Petroukhina, the show's juror this year, presented the awards.

"One thing I love is the group of artists organizing and working together. I think that's so great," Petroukhina said. "Art can be kind of a lonely thing if you're doing it by yourself, so I love that they are putting the effort into making this happen."

"I love the great variety of the styles and mediums, the unique visions. It's really exciting to see local artists putting themselves out there in this show," she said.

Petroukhina explained some of her criteria for selecting the pieces in the exhibition:

"Some of the pieces really stood out as a unique vision that the person was exploring. Some of the use of materials -- I like the experimental quality of some of the pieces. I could tell some of the artists took a chance creating something outside what they normally make. I also like the handling of the materials and the technical aspects of it. A lot of the members really have the mastery of watercolors or pastels or painting, and that was good to see," she said.

The ASC exhibited Petroukhina's solo show, "Defining Home," of ceramics and mixed media pieces in 2021. Her work was featured in the ASC's 2021 and 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibitions.

Petroukhina earned her master of arts degree in ceramics from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and her bachelor of science in arts education at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. She is an art teacher at Horace Mann Magnet Middle School in Little Rock.

The exhibition will remain on view in the International Paper Gallery at the ASC's home building, 701 S. Main St., through Oct. 28. It is sponsored by Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co. and the reception was sponsored by MK Distributors.

The Pine Bluff Art League hosts monthly meetings from 2-4 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. The next meeting is Sept. 10 because of Labor Day weekend. The public is invited to attend.

For details, call Vickie Coleman at (870) 540-9975.

The exhibition webpage is available at asc701.org/exhibitions/2023-pine-bluff-art-league.

Gerry DeLongchamp received first place for her graphite drawing "Eloise" at the Aug. 24 reception for the 2023 Pine Bluff Art League Annual Exhibition at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. (Special to The Commercial/Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas)

