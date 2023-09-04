Bears faced 3 QBs in loss to Cowboys

STILLWATER, Okla. -- The University of Central Arkansas saw a plethora of looks in its loss to Oklahoma State Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium.

The Cowboys (1-0) featured three quarterbacks as Coach Mike Gundy searched for a winning solution to his team's offensive woes.

Redshirt freshman Garret Rangel got the start at quarterback for OSU. He completed 10 of 15 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown. But he threw a pick, which ended the Cowboys' first drive, and did not play after being pulled early in the second quarter.

Next came sixth-year senior Alan Bowman. The Michigan transfer completed 13 of 24 passes for 80 yards.

After UCA scored its first touchdown, cutting OSU's lead to 13-7 midway through the third quarter, Gundy went to a third quarterback -- his son, Gunnar.

The left-hander completed 7 of 9 passes for 106 yards. He led two scoring drives in the fourth quarter for OSU.

"I got to the point where I just quit paying attention [to who was in the game]," UCA Coach Nathan Brown said. "[Our] defensive coaches obviously knew.

"It wasn't like they were subbing in a 4.4 [40-yard dash] kid that is totally different in his style. So I mean, a lot of our game plan didn't change based on the three quarterbacks."

Backing up the talk

The headline of spring, summer and fall camp for UCA has been its running back room.

With redshirt juniors Kylin James and Darius Hale returning, the Bears were primed to have one of the top duos at the FCS level.

That was before ShunDerrick Powell, the co-ASUN Offensive Player of the Year, made the move to Conway before the spring semester.

In his first game with UCA, Powell rushed for 71 yards on 12 carries, scoring one touchdown. Powell had a 25-yard run on UCA's first drive that would have gone for a touchdown had he not been roadblocked by right tackle Frazier Rose 10 yards down the field.

"He's special, isn't he?" Brown said. "We're not going to be playing guys with the length and speed every week like we just played, and he was [still] able to get loose."

In a rhythm

On UCA's first drive out of halftime, it went 47 yards down the field and had a field goal blocked. On its second, the Bears went 95 yards to score their first touchdown.

On both drives, the Bears utilized a short-side play-action pass play to open up its playmakers. On the scoring drive, Kylins James recorded three catches for 42 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown catch on that very play.

"We came in at halftime and just discussed as a staff, like you always do, and they were giving us a soft edge to the boundary," Brown said. "Coach Gundy and his staff will probably make that adjustment moving forward. And they did, actually, later.

"They put somebody in the flat and took it away. So they get paid a lot of money, and they schemed us up a little bit. ... We saw something at halftime, and we came out and exposed it early. It's a great job by Will. I mean, he was reading the end man, he was pulling it and we were getting on the edge."

Front line

UCA primarily played with three down lineman on defense Saturday, occasionally opting for the more traditional four-man front it played most of last season.

That defensive front, led by defensive ends David Walker and Logan Jessup and nose guard Stephon McGlaun, gave the Cowboys all that they could handle through the first three quarters. In that span, OSU was held to 55 rushing yards on 16 carries for an average of 3.4 yards per carry.

"They were huge, and we just had to get off blocks faster," Walker said. "And I feel like we stuffed the run. We never ran a three-down before, and it's just a testament to our coaches believing in us and pouring into us all week that we got to stop the run. And I feel like we did that."

Piling up

UCA sustained four notable injuries in its loss to OSU.

Left guard Will Diggins, the reigning ASUN Freshman of the Year, went down with a hamstring injury on UCA's first drive.

Late in the second quarter, right tackle Frazier Rose sustained a lower right leg injury. He was carted off the field after an aircast was placed on his leg.

All-Conference safeties TaMuarion Wilson and Camren Godfrey missed close to the entirety of the second half with injuries.

"We were underhanded fast," Brown said.