Bentonville adding mobile command center for police, fire departments

BENTONVILLE -- The police and fire departments will use a mobile command center vehicle for emergencies and events to help boost safety in...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Bentonville adding mobile command center for police, fire departmentsMobile command centervehicle will cost $931,022 by Mike Jones | Today at 4:00 a.m.
People line up on Saturday April 9 2022 to explore the inside of a Benton County Sheriff's Office vehicle at a Touch a Truck event held at the sheriff's office in Bentonville. Youngsters got to sit in and climb on several sheriff's office vehicles including motorcycles, squad cars and large armored SWAT tream trucks. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)
Print Headline: Bentonville aims to beefup safety
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT