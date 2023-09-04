Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bonafacio hits home run in Naturals’ loss

by Paul Boyd | Today at 5:00 a.m.

CARDINALS 6, NATURALS 4

Victor Scott II and Aaron Antonini both homered to lead Springfield to a win over Northwest Arkansas in Texas League baseball Sunday evening at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

Jorge Bonifacio, who finished with three hits, hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to pull the Naturals within two runs. Matt Svanson pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save for Springfield.

The Cardinals scored a run in the first on a wild pitch by Naturals starter Beck Way. Scott's two-run homer in the top of the second gave the Cardinals a 3-0 lead. Springfield added two runs in top of the fifth thanks to RBI doubles from Chandler Redmond and Pedro Pages to push the lead to 5-0.

The Naturals got on the board in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run double by catcher Omar Hernandez. But Antonini countered with a solo homer leading off the top of the sixth for a 6-2 Springfield lead.

Connor Lunn (6-6) allowed two runs on seven hits, while striking out two and walking two over six innings to pick up the win. Way (2-8) took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits over four innings.

Tyler Tolbert and Leonel Valera had two hits each for the Naturals.

Print Headline: Springfield downs Northwest Arkansas

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT