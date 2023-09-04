Bonafacio hits home run in Naturals’ loss

CARDINALS 6, NATURALS 4

Victor Scott II and Aaron Antonini both homered to lead Springfield to a win over Northwest Arkansas in Texas League baseball Sunday evening at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

Jorge Bonifacio, who finished with three hits, hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to pull the Naturals within two runs. Matt Svanson pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save for Springfield.

The Cardinals scored a run in the first on a wild pitch by Naturals starter Beck Way. Scott's two-run homer in the top of the second gave the Cardinals a 3-0 lead. Springfield added two runs in top of the fifth thanks to RBI doubles from Chandler Redmond and Pedro Pages to push the lead to 5-0.

The Naturals got on the board in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run double by catcher Omar Hernandez. But Antonini countered with a solo homer leading off the top of the sixth for a 6-2 Springfield lead.

Connor Lunn (6-6) allowed two runs on seven hits, while striking out two and walking two over six innings to pick up the win. Way (2-8) took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits over four innings.

Tyler Tolbert and Leonel Valera had two hits each for the Naturals.