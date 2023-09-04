Disney requests suit amendment Forecasters eye African weather forecasters’ focus 1-18-2 1-18-2

Forecasters eye

African weather

South Florida Sun Sentinel (TNS)

With Tropical Storms Gert and Katia forecast to degenerate today, attention in the Atlantic turns to a tropical wave off Africa that is expected to develop into a tropical depression midweek and potentially head in the general direction of the Caribbean and Florida.

That tropical wave was "more organized" Sunday, producing showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles southwest of Africa's Cabo Verde Islands. The disturbance is expected to become a tropical depression this week as it moves west-northwestward between 15 and 20 mph over the eastern and central Atlantic, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, it was given a 90% chance of developing in the next seven days and saw its 48-hour chances bump up to 50%, each a steady rise from Saturday.

Also Sunday, forecasters began watching for another tropical wave to emerge off Africa this week. It is forecast to take a similar path, potentially developing slowly this week as it moves to the west-northwest over the far eastern Atlantic.

Well to the north in the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Katia was named early Saturday, joining re-emerged Tropical Storm Gert and what was Hurricane Idalia.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, a "rapidly weakening" Katia was in the far eastern Atlantic about 910 miles northwest of Africa's Cabo Verde Islands, moving northwest at 7 mph with maximum winds of 40 mph.

Katia is expected to degenerate to a remnant low by today, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest update.

Tropical Storm Gert, meanwhile, was gaining in intensity Sunday. It was 760 miles east of Bermuda moving north-northeast at 15 mph with 60 mph sustained winds as of 11 a.m. Sunday. Gert is forecast to be "absorbed by" what once was Hurricane Idalia before generating into a trough of low pressure early today, forecasters said Sunday.