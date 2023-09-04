Events to honor ex-legislator Wilkins

Arkansans will honor the memory of former state Rep. Josetta Wilkins with a balloon release at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Dr. Josetta E. Wilkins Health Unit, 3801 S. Hickory St. in Pine Bluff.

"Dr. Josetta Edwards Wilkins, a dedicated educator, esteemed counselor and visionary stateswoman, passed away at the age of 92 on Aug. 25, 2023, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences hospital in Little Rock, Ark.," according to a news release.

A noted lawmaker, she also served as chair of the Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus from 1997-98.

"Her impactful career encompassed roles as a school teacher, school counselor, college professor and Arkansas state legislator. Serving on the Arkansas State Legislature from 1991 to 1998, she championed vital legislation such as the Arkansas Breast Cancer Act of 1997, which secured more than $71 million for breast cancer education, mammography, diagnosis, treatment and research," according to the release.

To date, the BreastCare program has enrolled more than 128,000 women for breast and cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic services.

"Dr. Wilkins' commitment to breast cancer awareness led to the creation of the Josetta E. Wilkins Chair at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences -- Arkansas Cancer Research Center (UAMS -- ACRC) in 2003. Her impact was further commemorated with the naming of the Jefferson County Health Unit as the Dr. Josetta E. Wilkins Health Unit," according to the release.

Wilkins was also instrumental in the establishment of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, the Character Bill and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Stadium Bill.

"We have been blessed with the opportunity to know such an iconic figure in our community," Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson said. "Dr. Josetta Wilkins has made significant contributions to the state of Arkansas and Pine Bluff/Jefferson County that will be forever remembered and forged in the minds of our citizens young and old that will make us so proud of Dr. Josetta Wilkins' legacy."

Her leadership in health care has also been recognized.

"Dr. Josetta Wilkins was an amazing woman and a giant of a leader," said Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman, surgical oncologist. "She changed the face of health care for women in Arkansas and has saved countless lives. I will miss her and so will Arkansas, but she will be remembered and felt by Arkansans for generations."

The public visitation will be at 5 p.m. Sept. 15 at Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Pine Bluff. The funeral is scheduled for noon Sept. 16 at New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church in Pine Bluff.

Attendees are encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness. Interment will be at Graceland Cemetery in Pine Bluff.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Henry and Josetta Wilkins Endowment Fund at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in memory of Dr. Josetta E. Wilkins.