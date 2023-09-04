Four people killed in crashes in state

Four fatal crashes were reported over Labor Day weekend by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

In El Dorado, a 21-year-old resident was found dead at 12:50 a.m. Sunday after his vehicle went airborne twice in the area of Arkansas 15, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Officer Logan Holmes of the Arkansas State Police reported that vehicle driven by Camron Arrendondo initially left the roadway to the right, but re-entered and crossed over the northbound lane, causing the car to flip and roll over.

Arrendondo's pickup landed in the parking lot of Corney Creek Baptist Church, according to police.

In Lavaca, David Vandever, 34, crashed his motorcycle at 7:04 a.m. Sunday on Arkansas 255 after he took a sharp curve, crossed over the center line and off the road, Arkansas State Police said.

Officer Timothy Robinson reported that Vandever collided with two highway signs and a tree.

Also on Sunday, Ryan Massey, 20, of Russellville, crashed while traveling west on U.S. 64 near Arkansas 333, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Officer Tanner Hess reported that at 1:29 p.m., Massey, who was driving a Dodge Charger, attempted to turn south from U.S. 64 toward Arkansas 333 in front of another vehicle heading east. The eastbound vehicle struck the passenger side of Massey's car, resulting in his death, Hess stated.

At 4:24 a.m. Friday, Nicklaus Bosley, 30, was killed after his 2004 Suzuki collided with a bus heading north on Peyton Street, according to the Little Rock Police Department.