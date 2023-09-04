Gravette library hosts award-winning authors who write about Amish

GRAVETTE -- Award-winning authors Suzanne Woods Fisher and Shelley Shepard Gray will give a presentation and hold a book signing from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Gravette Public Library.

"The Amish, Past and Present" will include a brief history of the Amish presented by Fisher, followed by stories from Gray about her visits with various Amish communities.

Fisher, whose grandfather was raised Plain, writes Amish fiction, historical fiction and contemporary women's fiction. She has won Selah awards in historical romance, contemporary romance and women's contemporary fiction and has been a Selah and Carol Award finalist numerous times. Her books have been listed on various bestseller lists every year for more than 10 years.

Gray, a New York Times and "USA Today" bestselling author, writes Amish and inspirational romances, as well as contemporary women's fiction. Her novels have been Holt Medallion winners and Inspirational Readers Choice and Carol finalists.

Fisher and Gray will also visit the Gentry Public Library on Sept. 11 and the public libraries in Siloam Springs on Sept. 12.

The Gravette Public Library is located at 119 Main St. in downtown Gravette.