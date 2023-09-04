Gravette Public Library to host dehydrating, seed-saving workshops

GRAVETTE -- The Gravette Public Library will end its Grow It -- Cook It -- Save It program with a food-dehydrating workshop at 6 p.m. Thursday and a seed-saving workshop at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Both workshops will be held at the library.

The food-dehydrating workshop will feature guest speaker Melinda Crawley, a longtime Benton County Extension Homemakers Club member and Benton County Fair food preservation judge.

Participants will be entered into a drawing for a free COSORI Food Dehydrator with digital temperature, five trays, and a cookbook. The giveaway is made possible by a grant from Penguin Random House. Potholders bearing the library's logo and donated by 4imprint will be given away at the workshop.

A seed-saving workshop led by Karen Benson, library director, will focus on properly preserving heirloom seeds from this year's harvest in preparation for next year's planting.

Neither workshop requires registration. The library is located at 119 Main St. S.E. in downtown Gravette.

For more information, call the library at 787-6955.