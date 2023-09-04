Hilary damages Death Valley’s roads, highways

Crews have been hard at work maneuvering bulldozers and other heavy equipment through Death Valley National Park to clear the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary. Chunks of the highway, including entire lanes, now lie in crumbles, and officials say it could be months before the park reopens.

On Aug. 20, Hilary tore through the park near the border of Nevada, dropping more than a year's worth of rain -- 2.2 inches -- in one day, transforming one of the hottest and driest places on Earth.

"Two inches of rain does not sound like a lot, but here, it really does stay on the surface," said Matthew Lamar, a park ranger. "We have these hard, rocky areas -- there's nothing to absorb that water, and so it comes off the mountains, into the canyons and through the washes and drainages and up into the infrastructure. Two inches of rain here can have a dramatic impact."

As Hilary bore down, torrents of water rushed through Death Valley, forging new gullies, displacing heavy rocks and undercutting roadways, including State Route 190, one of the park's main thoroughfares.

"There is a lot of damage and it's pretty widespread," Lamar said beneath a white-hot sun in 117-degree weather. "There's a lot of pavement loss. It's definitely going to be a while."

Among the damaged areas is a 1,500-foot stretch of roadway near Towne Pass that "washed away," said Christopher Andriessen, a spokesman with the California Department of Transportation, District 9.

East of Towne Pass, a 40-foot-wide low-water crossing is gone, as are multiple swaths of pavement between Death Valley Junction and Olancha, Andriessen said, including some as long as 300 feet. As a result, hotels and campgrounds are closed for the foreseeable future.

The estimated cost of repairs is so far about $6 million, but that includes only California 190 and a small part of California 136, Andriessen said. Only about 900 of the park's nearly 1,400 miles of roadways have so far been assessed.

Though the storm broke the park's record for daily rainfall, the previous record, 1.7 inches, was set only a year ago when another powerful storm tore through Death Valley on Aug. 5, 2022.

Officials said rain isn't uncommon in the typically arid park, but that such massive quantities arriving in back-to-back years signal a trend toward extreme weather driven by climate change.

"Climate models do seem to indicate that we will see more intense storms along with the higher temperatures that we'll be getting," Lamar said. "No one storm proves climate change, but when it keeps on happening, it does develop a trend."

The park, which holds the current record for hottest temperature on Earth -- 134 degrees, set in 1913 -- has experienced seven of its 10 hottest years on record in the last decade. In July, temperatures soared to 128 degrees, with officials fearing that ever-warmer conditions will threaten the park's delicate ecology.

But though Hilary delivered major damage to roadways and reshaped some of the park's geology, some of its most famous sites fared better.

Among them is Scotty's Castle, an ornate 1920s mansion that suffered significant damage from a 2015 storm but made it through Hilary without additional harm. The 2015 storm also damaged about 17 miles of roadway between Badwater Basin and Furnace Creek, which took months to repair.