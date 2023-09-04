Steven Bertolino, a lawyer representing the parents of Brian Laundrie, who was accused of killing his fiance, Gabby Petito, said he proposed a settlement in the civil case filed against him and his clients as "proposals are part of the process with every civil litigation."

Adrian Diaz, Seattle police chief, said law enforcement who responded to a fatal house fire struggled to enter the home because the front door was barricaded "with some sort of object."

Terry Gou, who announced his candidacy as an independent in Taiwan's presidential election, resigned from the board of Foxconn, the Apple supplier ranked 20th in the 2023 Fortune Global 500, the technology company said in a news release.

Abdel Karim Harouni, a senior official for Tunisia's opposition Islamist party Ennahdha, was placed under house arrest, which The National Salvation Front coalition claims is a "new step to be part of the series of continuous measures attacking democracy and freedoms in Tunisia."

Mark Jones, 72, a former director of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, pending government approval is set to become interim director of the British Museum "and he will offer the leadership and grip the museum needs right now," George Osborne, the British Museum's chair, said in a news release.

Igor Kolomoisky, a Ukrainian oligarch sanctioned by the U.S. in 2021, has been served with a "notice of suspicion" of embezzling about $13.5 million from banking institutions under his control, according to a statement from the Security Service of Ukraine.

Jesse Lance, a New York Police Department inspector accused of roughing up a George Floyd protester in Brooklyn in 2020 "did nothing wrong and he was rightfully found not guilty," said lawyer Lou La Pietra.

Artavious North, 23, faces charges of making a false report to law enforcement, murder, concealing the death of another and cruelty to children after the body of his 2-year-old son was found at a garbage transfer station in East Point, Ga.

Chad Stark, 55, of Leander, Texas, pleaded guilty to one count of communicating interstate threats after he was accused of posting threatening messages on Craigslist about killing government officials in Georgia, the U.S. Justice Department announced.