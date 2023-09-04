Labor Day closings

The following state, federal and local government offices' schedules may be affected by the Labor Day holiday today.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: All routes will run one day late.

Jacksonville: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock Recycling: All routes will run one day late.

Maumelle: Monday through Wednesday routes will run one day late.

North Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Sherwood: Monday routes will run Tuesday.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County:

North of the river: All routes will run one day late.

South of the river: All routes will run one day late.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices closed today.

Jacksonville: Offices closed today.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices closed today.

Little Rock: Offices closed today.

Maumelle: Offices closed today.

North Little Rock: Offices closed today.

Sherwood: Offices closed today.

Wrightsville: Offices closed today.

Pulaski County: Offices closed today.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices closed today.

State: Offices closed today.

Federal: Offices closed today.

State Capitol: Offices closed today. Capitol building will be open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday.

Little Rock 311 services: Offices closed today; however, the 311 app can still receive requests.

POST OFFICE

Offices closed today. Collection boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: All branches closed today.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed today.

Clinton Presidential Library: Open today.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: Closed today.

Little Rock: Closed today.

North Little Rock: Closed today.

Pulaski County Special: Closed today.

ROCK REGION METRO:

Offices will be closed today. Buses and River Rail streetcars will not run.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices closed today.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won't give tickets for metered and timed spaces Monday in observance of Labor Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.