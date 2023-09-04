‘Let’s be great’: Coach happy with win, but wants improvement

The Arkansas Razorbacks will be grading themselves to their standards each week, Coach Sam Pittman emphasized on Monday, and not the final score and not based on the level of talent or expertise of their opponent.

To that end, Pittman was happy with last Saturday’s 56-13 rout of FCS Western Carolina in the season opener but is looking for improvements across the board as the Razorbacks prepare to host Kent State in Saturday’s campus opener at 3 p.m.

“I think right now it’s more about how did we play?” Pittman said at his weekly press conference on Monday. “What are we doing? How are we getting better? How are we playing smarter? How are we chasing the ball better? How are we straining more? If we do that, we’ve got enough talent we could have a pretty good team.”

Specifically, Pittman pointed out both lines, the decisions of the running backs and the overall desire to strive for better.

The Hogs rushed for 105 yards and just 2.9 yards per carry — a total that included 19 lost yards on a Beaux Limmer snap well over the head of quarterback KJ Jefferson — on their 36 attempts on 61 total offensive snaps.

“You know, I wish we would’ve knocked them off the ball more,” Pittman said, going unit wide when asked specifically about Ty’Kieast Crawford. “We had some opportunities with some double-teams, and I felt like our shoulder angle was off.

“To be specific with you, the linebacker and combinations behind you, you’ve got to stay as vertical as you can. You’ve got to work that more. That’s one of the things we’ve got to clean up. … I think we have to play better in there.”

Pittman said veteran left guard Brady Latham was expected back at practice on Monday. If Latham is available for the game it would allow Josh Braun to go back into a competition with Crawford at right guard. Pittman thought both Braun and Crawford had good games but added, “It’ll be nice to get Brady back.”

A reporter also asked Pittman if the running backs needed to clean anything up to assist in a more productive run game.

“I felt like we were trying to make big runs the entire day,” Pittman said. “Sometimes you go into a stadium like that and especially — Jaedon [Wilson], the second play of the game he goes 65 [yards for a touchdown].

“Well, then you go like, ‘Man, he just had a big play.’ … And a lot of times you’ll run trying to make a big play when all your big plays come off of just doing what you do, and [swoosh] it opens every now and then. So I felt like we were pressing a little bit trying to make some big plays.”

Kent State Coach Kenni Burns said he’s well aware of the capabilities of the Arkansas run game, which ranked seventh in the country last year with 236.7 yards per game.

“I think that’s a very hidden stat, the rushing yards,” he said. “I think they still want to run the ball. I think they were attempting to see, maybe fix what they think might be some weaknesses.

“I think they’re a good offense. They can run the ball. I think if they had wanted to run the ball more I think they could have last week. But I think they were trying to become more of a balanced offense with what they’re doing.”

Pittman said he felt Western Carolina knew the Hogs didn’t want Jefferson to run a lot in the opener.

“So they were going to stop Rocket [Raheim Sanders] and the running backs, and things of that nature,” he said. “And to be honest, a lot of plays were made by their safeties.

“I mean, we had a couple of pin-and-pulls, if we just … we wasted two on one. If we just clear it and hit first force with the guard coming out and let Beaux clean up the front-side backer, I mean, we’re going to have some explosive runs. And we just didn’t.”

Pittman said the Hogs’ defensive front could have delivered more as well.

“You know, we didn’t flash as much on the D-line,” he said. “We’ve got to do that. They played fine, but they didn’t play as good as what our expectations were for them, or their expectations for themselves.”

Pittman said one of the messages he delivered in Monday morning’s staff meeting was about stressing the desire to be better to each of the units.

“Again, this week is all about us,” he said. “Between Week 1 and Week 2 we ought to get much better. I told the coaches today, I said, ‘Let’s be great. If it wasn’t great, let’s be great at fixing it.’

“And let’s don’t say, ‘Well, if we just keep practicing the same way or we keep doing the same individual drills or whatever, it’s gonna get better, because it’s not.’ You have to emphasize it, sort of like we did the short yardage and all that.”