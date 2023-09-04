Power held by people

I hope the people of Arkansas are aware that our Governor and our Legislature are attempting to take away our constitutional rights. They are forgetting that we are a constitutional republic, which means we elect people to represent us, but our Constitution says we (the people) hold the power.

State Sen. Bryan King (R) and the League of Women Voters of Arkansas filed a suit challenging the constitutionality of Act 236. The act increased the number of counties from which signatures must be gathered to put an initiative on the ballot, from 15 to 50, making it harder to get one on the ballot. They said this was an emergency because people in rural areas don't get to participate in these initiatives, so they are doing this to preserve the public peace, health and safety of Arkansas. This doesn't make sense. Anyone could have started an initiative from any county before Act 236, and when it is on the ballot, anyone from any county can vote on it.

A similar initiative was on the ballot in 2020 changing the counties from 15 to 45. Then the Legislature said it was because out-of-state liberals were putting initiatives on the ballot and Arkansas liberals were voting them in. We all know how ridiculous that is. Then they tried a ballot initiative raising the margin for passage. Both initiatives failed.

The people of Arkansas have spoken on this matter: They do not want it to be harder to put an initiative on the ballot!

In an attempt to dismiss the suit, the state said our Constitution states 15 counties or more, and they aren't changing the Constitution, just clarifying it. If you change a number in our Constitution from 15 to 50, a 300 percent difference, you change our Constitution.

Also, in an attempt to dismiss, the state said the senator and League of Women Voters do not have standing because they have not suffered any injury. They are voters and every voter in Arkansas has suffered because their constitutional rights have been illegally taken from them. If the state wants this change, it can follow the Constitution, and advertise it for six months, and then put it on the ballot.

SALLY MAYS

Roland