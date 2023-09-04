More students enrolled at UAM

Significant growth in the number of freshman students and transfer students enrolled at the University of Arkansas at Monticello contributed to an increase in overall enrollment for the fall 2023 semester.

This fall, the number of first-time freshmen at UAM has increased by 26.6% to 485, up from 383 during the fall 2022 semester, according to a news release.

"The incredible growth in our freshman class is the result of a university-wide, team approach that focused on many new recruitment efforts over the past year, including new and revamped scholarships," said UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss. "I want to commend the faculty and staff in Monticello, Crossett and McGehee for their forward-thinking ideas and dedication to promoting the value of an education from UAM. UAM's newest class of students has already brought such energy to campus during the first weeks of the semester, and we look forward to them continuing to contribute to campus life."

UAM has also seen a 16.7% growth in the number of transfer students to 189, up from 162 during the fall 2022 semester.

"At UAM, we are deeply aware that affordable education matters," Doss said. "We offer one of the lowest tuition rates in the state, and we welcome transfer students to UAM with a very generous transfer scholarship. This, in conjunction with our multiple partnerships with two-year institutions in the state, has contributed to our growth in transfer students.

"In 2023, we have had the opportunity to work with National Park College to offer bachelor's degrees in business and education. This innovative campus-within-a-campus model allows transfer students to earn a bachelor's degree from UAM while remaining in Hot Springs. The success of our collaboration motivates us to continue to pursue new partners and create numerous pathways for transfer students to earn affordable degrees in Arkansas," Doss said.

This semester, the number of students living in university housing at UAM has grown 11.4% to 478 students, up from 429 students in the fall 2022 semester. An increase in the number of incoming freshman students and transfer students and the launch of a new housing scholarship have contributed to the growth.

UAM has seen a 3.3% growth in the number of undergraduates, improving from 2,266 students to 2,340 students, and a 1.5% growth in the overall enrollment this semester. The overall number of students enrolled for the fall 2023 semester is 2,758, up from 2,717 students during the fall 2022 semester.

The number of high school students taking college classes at UAM this fall is up 3.9% over the fall 2022 semester, growing from 438 students to 455 students.

Graduate student enrollment at UAM has seen increased interest since the creation of several new programs, including the Master of Science in Nursing degree with an emphasis in public health, the Master of Science in forest resources degree and the graduate certificate in waterfowl habitat and recreation management.

"This has been an incredible year for recruitment at UAM. Most schools and colleges at UAM are up in headcount this semester," Doss said. "The increase in overall enrollment at UAM highlights the success of our outreach efforts and confirms what we proudly know about our university: UAM is a model higher education institution, offering an affordable, comprehensive education, from technical certificates to graduate degrees."

Details: UAM Office of Admissions at admissionsoffice@uamont.edu or (870) 460-1026.