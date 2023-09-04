Metallica postponed Sunday's concert in Arizona after the band said lead singer James Hetfield tested positive for covid-19. The band has rescheduled the second night of its tour stop at Glendale's State Farm Stadium for Saturday. "We're extremely disappointed and regret any inconvenience this has caused you. We look forward to returning to complete the M72 No Repeat Weekend in Glendale next Saturday," the band said in a statement, noting that "covid has caught up with James Hetfield." Metallica is on its M72 tour in the U.S. and plays two concerts in every city. The Arizona Republic reported that Metallica has been playing 16 songs every opening night since this tour hit the U.S., following "Seek & Destroy" with a set-closing "Master of Puppets." The newspaper said fans at Friday night's show in Glendale got a 14-song set with no "Master of Puppets" and then announced Hetfield's illness on Saturday.

Blink-182 pressed pause on their European tour just hours before their first show, telling fans Friday that drummer Travis Barker had to race back to California to be with his family. "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States," according to a statement shared on the band's Instagram account. "The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available." Before the announcement, 47-year-old Barker took to Instagram to share photos snapped from inside an airport prayer room in Glasgow. The early morning social media post was made up of three images, including the entrance to the room, a stained glass window and a sign reading: "Together we pray." Neither Barker nor his bandmates, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge, provided further details. His pregnant wife, 44-year-old Kourtney Kardashian has also so far remained mum on the matter. In June, standing among hundreds of screaming fans, Kardashian lifted up a large sign reading, "Travis, I'm Pregnant." She made the reveal as she watched her husband take the stage during the first Los Angeles stop of Blink-182′s tour.