MOTOR SPORTS

Ten in a row for Verstappen

Runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen secured a record 10th consecutive win with victory at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, with a Red Bull one-two on Ferrari's home track. "That's a nice stat," Verstappen said on team radio immediately after the win. Another flawless performance from the two-time defending champion saw Verstappen beat teammate Sergio Perez by 6.802 seconds. Carlos Sainz Jr. was third, 11.082 behind Verstappen and just ahead of Charles Leclerc as the two Ferrari drivers battled for the final spot on Monza's iconic podium. Verstappen had started second, behind Sainz, but eventually got past him at the start of lap 15 and from then on -- just like the rest of the season -- no one could match the Red Bull pace.

Palou clinches title

Alex Palou is a two-time IndyCar champion with Chip Ganassi Racing following a dominant run Sunday at Portland International Raceway. Palou earned his fifth win of the season to lock up the title with one weekend remaining in the 17-race schedule. It is the first time in IndyCar the championship has been settled before the finale since the late Dan Wheldon won in 2005. Palou this year led IndyCar in nearly every measurable statistic: wins, poles, podiums, top-five finishes, top-10 finishes, races led and laps completed. In fact, Palou finished all but two laps all season and could have had a sixth victory but was spun on pit road during the Indianapolis 500 and had to drive his way back to a fourth-place finish in a race he seemed poised to win.

FOOTBALL

Cowboys, Steele reach deal

The Dallas Cowboys and right tackle Terence Steele agreed Sunday on an $86.8 million, five-year extension, a huge payday for an undrafted player coming off an ACL injury. Steele will get $50 million guaranteed in a contract with a $17 million annual average, which puts the 26-year-old in the top 10 among right tackles. The deal could be worth up to $91.8 million. The Cowboys signed Steele to a second-round tender at $4.3 million as a restricted free agent after his three-year rookie contract expired. Steele was cleared for most of training camp despite tearing the ACL in his left knee 13 games into last season.

Jones a no-show for KC

Chris Jones did not report to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday to begin preparing for their season opener against Detroit, making it highly unlikely that the All-Pro defensive tackle will play against the Lions on Thursday night. Jones has been holding out while trying to get a long-term contract. He is entering the final year of a four-year, $80 million pact, and has been racking up millions in fines for missing offseason workouts, training camp and all three preseason games. The 29-year-old pass rusher will forfeit about $1.1 million for each regular-season game he misses.

GOLF

Teen captures Portland Classic

Teenager Chanettee Wannasaen played a five-hole stretch in 6 under early in the final round Sunday and closed with a 9-under 63 for a four-stroke victory at the Portland Classic to become the first Monday qualifier to win on the LPGA Tour since 2015. Wannasaen arrived at Portland ranked 367th and having missed nine consecutive cuts in her rookie season. The 19-year-old from Thailand shattered the tournament scoring record by five strokes with a 26-under 262 total for her first LPGA Tour victory. Wannasaen is just the third qualifier to win on tour. Canada's Brooke Henderson was the last Monday qualifier to win, taking the same Portland event in 2015.

Rookie stuns at Euro

Swedish rookie Ludvig Aberg surged to a two-shot win at the European Masters on Sunday and right into the Ryder Cup picture for Europe. Aberg stunned former U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick by reeling off four consecutive birdies through the 17th hole to close with a 6-under 64. Fitzpatrick faded to a tie for third, three shots back, though he secured one of the six automatic spots for the Ryder Cup team. Captain Luke Donald will announce his six wild-card selections today, and Aberg is likely to be one of them. Fitzpatrick had led by three strokes when he birdied the par-5 14th, but just 30 minutes later -- and back-to-back bogeys by the Englishman -- a five-shot turnaround left Aberg clear by two. He finished at 19-under 261, two ahead of Alexander Bjork (66).

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car followed by two Ferraries during the Formula One Italian Grand Prix auto race, at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)



Second placed Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico, right, celebrates on the podium with winner Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands after the Formula One Italian Grand Prix auto race, at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)



Second placed Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico, bottom, celebrates on the podium with winner Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, top, and third Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain during the Formula One Italian Grand Prix auto race, at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)



Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steer their cars during the Formula One Italian Grand Prix auto race, at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)



Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico goes off the track during the Formula One Italian Grand Prix auto race, at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

