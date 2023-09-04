100 years ago

Sept. 4, 1923

Slaughter of rats in Little Rock is under way and small boys began reporting at the anti-rat campaign headquarters at 718 Main Street yesterday with the first victims. The rat crusaders are given a duplicate receipt, which will count in the contest for the valuable prizes that are to be distributed. Boys who have been lucky in the rat war are urged to bring in the rodents as fast as they get them as a sanitary precaution so the bodies may be disposed of.

50 years ago

Sept. 4, 1973

The Arkansas portion of the 1973 Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Telethon reported Monday that contributions in the Central Arkansas area totaled more than $60,000. The Telethon was broadcast Sunday and Monday on KATV, Channel 7. The nationwide portion of the Telethon, originating at Las Vegas, reported more than $18 million pledged.

25 years ago

Sept. 4, 1998

While people of Latin American extraction are identified as Hispanics in census reports, the agency does not limit the category to that group. It defines Hispanics as an ethnic group not limited to any race or countries of origin. Arkansas leads the nation in the Hispanic population growth rate, new figures from the Census Bureau show. The state's Hispanic population has more than doubled since 1990 and has exceeded the 2005 projections the bureau issued two years ago. Nationwide, Hispanics have been the fastest-growing ethnic group for several years and are expected to surpass blacks as the nation's largest minority group in the next century.

10 years ago

Sept. 4, 2013

ASHDOWN -- The face of persistence is Wendelyn Osborne. Her path of persistence is surviving medical procedures. Surgeons predicted Osborne wouldn't live to be 10 years old. She is now 47. She survived ridicule by some of her classmates that, she said, was as traumatic as surgery. Osborne has also recovered her spirits despite cancellation of a surgery an hour before the procedure because an insurance company ruled the operation was cosmetic. Osborne was the 16th person documented to be born with a rare bone disease, craniometaphyseal dysplasia, which causes a craniofacial overgrowth that never deteriorates. Her condition requires periodic surgeries to correct the growth and abnormalities caused by the disease. Her persistence has continued despite the tears, heartaches, frustration and teasing. The sharpness of her persistence was honed when an Ashdown High School classmate ridiculed her. The memory of the incident eventually sparked her strength to guide an Arkansas bill through approval. It was signed into law by Gov. Mike Beebe last spring and went into effect July 16. The new Arkansas law requires insurance companies to cover corrective surgical procedures and treatment for people with craniofacial anomalies determined by a nationally accredited cleft-craniofacial team.