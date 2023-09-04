Platinum Hitz back again for Live@5

On the first day of September, the ninth Live@5 musical event of the year occupied the Kline Family Foundation Event Gallery in the ARTSpace on Main, part of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.

The Platinum Hitz Band returned for the fourth time this year. They entertained more than 50 listeners with a customary repertoire of classic Soul, R&B and Blues standards.

As usual, the lineup of players was slightly altered from previous performances. New faces for the evening's performance included the addition of David Dennis on drums, Kristian "Scorpio" Higgins on vocals and a special guest appearance by Michael "Buck" McAfee.

During the second set McAfee stood in for the performance of his new, original number titled, "Don't Do It." Other regular members of Platinum Hitz include C. Brad on keyboard and Darnell Cann-Ward on saxophone. The group's four vocalists are Calvin Darrough, Lucy Barron, Nelson Kimble and Kristian Higgins.

"As the new man in the group, I have to say this is the best band I've ever performed with," Higgins said. "It's a God-given opportunity, and I want to personally thank everyone for this chance to share His gifts."

The four singers took their turn in the spotlight with a pair of songs each per round, rotating their time at the mic throughout the two-hour show. As each soloist stepped to the forefront three backup vocalists provided synchronized dance moves in the style of the Four Tops.

Before a brief break in the music, a band member announced it was the birthday of regular Live@5 attendee Sandra Tatum Harmon and led the entire house in singing "Happy Birthday" to her.

Local entrepreneur and co-owner of RJ's Sports Grill & Bar music venue, Sharita Smith, was among those in attendance.

"This is my first time to hear this band, and I love them," Smith said. "They play everything from soul to R&B and do them all so great. They just make you want to get up and dance."

And dance they did.

The group has a new music video for their latest, original number titled, "I Was the Sinner" available for viewing. To see the new production visit cbrad19602011@yahoo.com.