Red Wolves need reset after opener

NORMAN, Okla. -- It wasn't the fact that Arkansas State went into Norman and lost to No. 20 Oklahoma on Saturday, it was the fashion in which it lost that was the most troubling aspect for Coach Butch Jones and the Red Wolves.

Oklahoma clearly had faster, stronger and more athletic players, but Arkansas State did nothing to elevate its play to match the intensity it faced in the 73-0 rout at Memorial Stadium.

"It still gets back to pride and performance," Jones said. "Pride in your preparation in everything you do. If you get beat because he's better than you, I can live with that. It's the untimely penalties, it's the lack of effort, it's the casualness at times. It's all of those things that bother me."

In a moment that went viral online and on social media during Saturday's game, cameras caught Jones down on one knee on the sideline with a painfully distraught look on his face.

Junior safety Justin Parks, who did not play due to injury, helped Jones to his feet and appeared to offer some comfort to his coach in a difficult moment.

"Unfortunate and embarrassing as this is, how can we learn from this, how can we move forward?" Jones said. "That's the only way I know, is to be able to move forward with it. I'm responsible for it, but I have to give them a lot of credit [Oklahoma] too, because they're a damn good football team."

Oklahoma does appear to be much improved from the 2022 season, when it produced a 6-7 record -- a mediocre showing by its standards.

Coach Brent Venables has reloaded his roster at nearly every position and the depth of the Sooners was on full display against the Red Wolves.

With most of its starters being pulled at halftime, Oklahoma's reserves looked nearly as dominate as the starting unit, scoring 28 points in the second half and preserving the shutout.

"We played a lot of guys, I think we played 87 players in the game," Venables said following the victory on Saturday. "The standard doesn't change. I know that sometimes that's coach speak, but that's when you walk in here feeling pretty good. Again, being 1-0 and how we did it, that matters too."

The Red Wolves head back to Jonesboro looking to hit the reset button.

Arkansas State hopes to benefit from its upcoming schedule, which includes three consecutive home games starting this week with Memphis, followed by a game against Stony Brook on Sept. 16 and then its Sun Belt opener against Southern Mississippi on Sept. 23 at Centennial Bank Stadium.

"I expect this team will bounce back," Jones said. "It's what do we take from this experience and gain from it? We can gain something from this. We can become closer. We have got to be more accountable to each other. In the way we practice, on gameday, the communication."

Memphis and Southern Mississippi came out on top against Arkansas State last year by scores of 44-32 and 20-19, respectively.

Following its three-game homestand, Arkansas State will face UMass and and conference opponent Troy on the road. It will then have three games at home and three on the road to close its season.

The road may be easier compared to their opener against a top 25 team, but the Red Wolves still have their work cut out for them.

Arkansas State's remaining opponents went a combined 7-4 in the first week of action, including its second-to-last opponent Texas State, which picked up its first-ever win against a Power 5 school with a 42-31 win over Baylor.