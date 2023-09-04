Rookie helps prevent Atlanta from sweeping LA

LOS ANGELES -- Rookie right-hander Bobby Miller threw a career-best seven innings of three-hit ball, and the Los Angeles Dodgers avoided a four-game sweep with a 3-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday to complete their meeting of the NL's top two teams.

Miguel Rojas had an RBI double and Mookie Betts added a run-scoring single in the fifth for the Dodgers, who prevented Atlanta from sweeping a four-game series at Dodger Stadium for the first time. James Outman added an RBI single in the eighth for Los Angeles.

Matt Olson hit his 44th home run in the seventh to pull even with Shohei Ohtani for the major league lead, but Atlanta's six-game winning streak ended with only its second loss on a 10-game West Coast trip. The Braves still have the majors' best record at 90-46.

Miller (9-3) underlined his ace potential with this effort against the powerhouse Braves less than four months after he made his major league debut with a solid outing in Atlanta. The 24-year-old retired 16 consecutive Braves between Marcell Ozuna's double in the second and Olson's home run, then finished the seventh to a standing ovation.

"After getting our teeth kicked in a little bit after the first three games, we really needed this one today," Miller said. "I was really locked in. I had a great feeling going into this game. Probably the most locked in I've ever been so far. ... That's a big goal for me, to dominate a team for the second time."

Miller outpitched 39-year-old Charlie Morton (14-11), who yielded six hits and three walks in four-plus innings for Atlanta.

Brusdar Graterol allowed two baserunners in the ninth, but hung on for his seventh save.

CARDINALS 6, PIRATES 4 Jordan Walker homered and Zack Thompson (4-5) tossed seven effective innings to lead St. Louis over Pittsburgh.

PADRES 4, GIANTS 0 Juan Soto homered for the third consecutive game and Manny Machado also connected as San Diego blanked San Francisco to win the final three games of a four-game series against the wild card-contending Giants.

PHILLIES 4, BREWERS 2 Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto hit back-to-back home runs to open the seventh inning and Philadelphia, held hitless until the sixth, defeated Milwaukee to avoid being swept.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 10, ANGELS 6 Tony Kemp had a two-run single that put Oakland ahead in a six-run seventh inning, and the Athletics rallied past Los Angeles to finish a three-game sweep.

RANGERS 6, TWINS 5 Adolis Garcia homered leading off the bottom of the ninth inning after striking out his first four times up, lifting struggling Texas over Minnesota.

RAYS 6, GUARDIANS 2 Taylor Walls drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as Tampa Bay salvaged the series finale with a win over Cleveland.

RED SOX 7, ROYALS 3 Masataka Yoshida hit a three-run home run and Adam Duvall had a home run to back Chris Sale (6-3) as Boston beat Kansas City.

TIGERS 3, WHITE SOX 2 Spencer Torkelson hit a tiebreaking home run, Tarik Skubal (4-3) pitched seven solid innings and Detroit ran its winning streak to four with a victory over Chicago.

YANKEES 6, ASTROS 1 Jasson Dominguez and Gleyber Torres each hit home runs as New York finished a three-game sweep of Houston.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 7, ROCKIES 5 Whit Merrifield hit a go-ahead single with two outs in the ninth inning and Toronto beat Colorado to take two of three in the series.

METS 6, MARINERS 3 Pete Alonso homered twice and drove in four runs, reaching 40 home runs and 100 RBI for the second consecutive season as New York topped first-place Seattle.

ORIOLES 8, DIAMONDBACKS 5 Adley Rutschman and pinch-hitter Jordan Westburg each had a pivotal double in a four-run sixth inning, breaking open a tight game and sending Baltimore past Arizona.

Los Angeles Dodgers' James Outman (33) runs to first on a single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Jason Heyward scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)



Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor (3), center fielder James Outman (33), and right fielder Jason Heyward (23) celebrate after a 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in a baseball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

