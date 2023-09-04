Seven Garland County school districtsd ask court to end ‘92 desegregation order

HOT SPRINGS -- Garland County's seven public school districts filed a motion Thursday in U.S. District Court in Hot Springs to terminate the 1992 court order adopting a school desegregation settlement agreement and to be released from their obligations under it as they seek unitary status.

According to the motion for relief, filed on the schools' behalf by attorney Scott Irby of Wright, Lindsey & Jennings LLP of Little Rock, the districts "have complied in good faith with their obligations under that settlement agreement and have thus eliminated the vestiges of past discrimination."

The Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 1989 required all Arkansas school districts to allow for the free transfer of students between districts, regardless of where they live. Following its implementation, the NAACP filed a lawsuit seeking consolidation of the districts based on the theory that having seven separate school districts perpetuated a history of segregation, dating back to when Garland County maintained separate schools for Black and white children.

In other words, it feared the potential of a white flight taking place.

The parties settled the action in 1992 as the court approved a settlement agreement, adopting it as a consent decree. Garland County remains the only county in the state with such an agreement in place. It allows the districts to comply with the School Choice Act's provision that allows students to transfer to other districts, with the limitation that "no student may transfer to a nonresident district where the percentage of enrollment for the student's race exceeds that percentage in his resident district."

The Garland County Education Consortium, featuring representatives from each school district, met in late July to discuss the settlement agreement.

According to Thursday's motion, in 2013, on the petition of the districts, the court confirmed that the settlement agreement should stay in effect despite changes to the 1989 School Choice Act. In 2014, each of the districts except for the Hot Springs School District moved for relief from the agreement, arguing that changes in state law incorporated into the agreement "constituted a change in circumstance justifying termination of the Settlement Agreement and the districts' obligations under it."

The court denied the motion in 2015 because "the moving districts had not shown full compliance with the Settlement Agreement and had not offered proof that the vestiges of past discrimination had been eliminated." The ruling was later upheld by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Thursday's motion goes on to state that relief should be granted based on evidence that was lacking in 2014, which demonstrates the districts' good-faith and full compliance with the settlement agreement.

Each of the seven school districts presented affidavits supporting the motion.

As part of the districts' current obligations under the agreement, they must submit quarterly reports to the state Education Department detailing their progress toward unitary status as they continue to be monitored.

Other obligations, which the motion argues have been met, include the creation of the Garland County Education Consortium, staff development training programs, multicultural and self-esteem curriculum, testing and assessment, Gifted and Talented education programs, improving student and teacher interactions, attendance at the Annual Institute for Special Education Law and applying for grant programs.