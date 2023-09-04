Sections
UA project is largest to aid outdoor firms

Two startups receive backing of Game & Fish Commission by Ryan Anderson | Today at 4:38 a.m.
Phil Shellhammer, director of Fayetteville's Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program (GORP), speaks at the Greenhouse in the Bentonville Collective in Bentonville in this April 21, 2022 file photo. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville's Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program continues to expand, with its largest group of startups to date this fall,...

Print Headline: UA project is largest to aid outdoor firms

