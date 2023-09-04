UA’s win largest for Pittman





The University of Arkansas' 56-13 victory over Western Carolina in Saturday's season opener in Little Rock represented the most points scored and largest winning margin in Sam Pittman's four seasons as coach.

Arkansas' 43-point margin edged a 42-point victory when the Razorbacks beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 45-3 in 2021 in Little Rock.

"We talked about it. Don't take them lightly, take them as if they were somebody in the SEC," Arkansas junior safety Jayden Johnson said of the Catamounts. "I feel like we did a great job at that.

"There's some things that we've got to work on. We're going to get that fixed. That way when we come out and play a tougher team, it's going to be the same thing."

The Razorbacks led 21-3 after the first quarter and 35-3 at halftime.

"We came out today with a mindset of win the day, and that's what we did," said junior receiver Jaedon Wilson, who started the scoring with a 65-yard touchdown catch from KJ Jefferson.

Arkansas' previous high for points under Pittman was a 55-53 victory over Kansas in triple overtime in the Liberty Bowl to cap last season.

In a regulation game, the scoring high had been in a 52-51 loss at Ole Miss in 2021.

Bell talks Hogs

Western Carolina Coach Kerwin Bell played quarterback at Florida and was the SEC Player of the Year in 1984, so his thoughts on KJ Jefferson and the Razorbacks competing in their conference are noteworthy.

Jefferson, a fifth-year senior in his third season as the Razorbacks' starting quarterback, completed 18 of 23 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns. He completed his first 12 passes.

"Well, I thought he was phenomenal," Bell said. "I didn't know he threw it as well as he did.

"I think there's two things that this Arkansas team did a really good job to be able to compete this year. In [the SEC], you better have depth at the defensive line and be good there, and they went and addressed that."

Arkansas rotated several defensive linemen, including transfer portal additions Trajan Jeffcoat, Keivie Rose, Tank Booker and John Morgan.

"And then they've got an all-star quarterback," Bell said. "You can always have better things in other areas, but those two things give you a chance. This team, I think, has a chance to make some noise in the SEC."

Latham update

Senior guard Brady Latham, Arkansas' most experienced offensive lineman, didn't travel for the game because of an undisclosed injury.

"I think Brady will probably be ready on Monday," Coach Sam Pittman said of Latham's return to practice . "I hope so. We'll see. But he just wasn't ready. He wasn't able to play, therefore we didn't bring him."

Latham had made 36 consecutive starts.

QB keeper

Quarterback KJ Jefferson scored on a 17-yard touchdown run to put the Razorbacks ahead 28-3 after looking like he might make a handoff to Dominique Johnson.

"Actually, Dominique didn't want to let the ball go," Jefferson said with a smile. "I had to snatch it from him because I knew he was going to get hit.

"Great call we had on. The defense gave us a look that we wanted, and it was just me and Dom back there fighting with the ball. The O-line blocked it well and it was a big hole and I just had to take it in."

Real comfortable

Linebacker Jaheim Thomas played in his 30th college game on Saturday, but first for Arkansas after the junior transferred from Cincinnati.

"I feel like it went really well," said Thomas, who started and led the Razorbacks with eight tackles. "There's a lot of things I've got to work on, but just being able to go out there and have fun and ball with my teammates and make plays, I feel like that helped a lot.

"I felt real comfortable. Real comfortable with the defense and with my teammates."

Nice block

Issac TeSlaa, a senior transfer from Hillsdale (Mich.) College, made three catches for 66 yards including a 31-yard touchdown. But after the game he picked up plenty of praise for a block that helped spring Jaedon Wilson for a 65-yard score that put the Razorbacks ahead 7-0.

"I want to give a big shoutout to my man Isaac TeSlaa," Wilson said. "Without him, that play wouldn't have happened.

"He made a good block out there on the edge, and I just got around and saw green grass and hit it full speed."

Coach Sam Pittman said TeSlaa "did a great job of blocking outside" for Wilson, who then was able to show his breakaway ability.

It was the first career touchdown for Wilson, a redshirt sophomore.

Dangerous returner

Redshirt freshman Isaiah Sategna combined for 97 yards on kickoff and punt returns. He had a 39-yard punt return and a 28-yard kickoff return.

"We mentioned it afterwards in the locker room -- we've got a returner now," Coach Sam Pittman said. "He's dangerous."

Sategna had a 55-yard kickoff return negated when Arkansas was penalized for a block in the back.

"We're pretty confident in the ol' kid," Pittman said. "He helped us today too in our confidence meter."

Fresh approach

True freshman tight end Luke Hasz started for the Razorbacks and had a catch for a 14-yard gain on their first offensive play. He also had a reception for a 5-yard gain.

"I thought he was really poised," Coach Sam Pittman said.

Hasz was among 10 Arkansas true freshmen to play along with his twin brother, safety Dylan Hasz; linebackers Brad Spence and Alex Sanford; receiver Davion Dozier; cornerbacks TJ Metcalf and Jaylon Braxton; defensive linemen Ian Geffrard and Quincy Rhodes; and running back Isaiah Augustave.

Spence returned an interception for an 85-yard touchdown and added two tackles. Dozier caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Jacolby Criswell. Augustave had four carries for 20 yards.

Metcalf recovered a fumble forced by Jayden Johnson and made four tackles while Braxton made three, Geffrard made two and Rhodes made one.

Max effort

Arkansas sophomore punter Max Fletcher got off to a strong start after struggling last season.

Fletcher averaged 49.0 yards on five punts with a long of 52. He had two punts downed inside the Western Carolina 20-yard line.

Last season Fletcher averaged 37.5 yards and lost the starting job to Reid Bauer, who averaged 44.6 yards and transferred to Memphis.

Double interference

Western Carolina receiver Censere Lee and Arkansas corner Jaylen Braxton each were called for pass interference on a first down play from the Razorbacks' 34 in the second quarter.

The Catamounts ended up punting to end the possession.

Vs. FCS

Arkansas won its 19th consecutive game against an FCS opponent since losing to The Citadel 10-3 in the 1992 season opener.

That was the Razorbacks' first game as an SEC member after moving from the Southwest Conference and resulted in Jack Crowe's firing as Arkansas' coach the next day by Athletic Director Frank Broyles.

Defensive coordinator Joe Kines was promoted to interim coach to replace Crowe.

Vs. FBS

Western Carolina, which plays in the Southern Conference, fell to 0-62 against FBS teams, including 0-21 against current SEC teams.

Saturday's game marked the first time Arkansas and Western Carolina played in football.

Different attire

With temperatures rising to 90-plus degrees as the game went on, Arkansas' marching band members wore short-sleeve red shirts and black shorts rather than their regular uniforms.

Vincent back

SEC Associate Commissioner Herb Vincent, a North Little Rock native who attended Catholic High School, attended Saturday's game.



