Updated Futures Odds for All 32 NFL Teams

A new NFL season begins Thursday night when the Chiefs host the Lions at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City is the Super Bowl favorite and Detroit has emerged as a potential title contender this summer. But what are those teams odds to win their division? What are their win totals set at? And where does the rest of the league stand from a betting perspective?

Below is your one-stop shop for preseason NFL odds, via SI Sportsbook, where youll find Super Bowl, conference championship and division title odds as well as odds to make and miss the playoffs and win totals for all 32 squads.

Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl: +600

AFC Championship: +333

AFC West: -167

To Make Playoffs: -500

To Miss Playoffs: +350

Win Total: 11.5

The defending Super Bowl champs are the favorites to repeat, something no team has done since the 2003-04 Patriots. Kansas City has won the AFC West every year since 2016 and has not won fewer than 12 games in a season since Patrick Mahomes became the starter in 2018. The Chiefs also have the best odds (+400) to post the best record in the NFL.

Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl: +700

NFC Championship: +300

NFC East: -120

To Make Playoffs: -500

To Miss Playoffs: +330

Win Total: 11.5

Only seven teams in league history have returned to the Super Bowl the season after losing the Big Game and only two of those teams avenged their defeat. Its also been 18 years since the NFC East had a repeat division champ, though Philadelphia (2001-04) was the last team to accomplish that feat. History is against the Eagles winning their division and the title but they have great odds to do both.

Buffalo Bills

Super Bowl: +900

AFC Championship: +450

AFC East: +125

To Make Playoffs: -250

To Miss Playoffs: +200

Win Total: 10.5

Buffalo has the second-most wins over the last three years after Kansas City and only one AFC Championship appearance to show for it. The Bills began 2022 as the Super Bowl favorites but are now tied with the 49ers and Bengals for the third-best odds to win it all. The three-time reigning AFC East champs are the favorites to make it four in a row despite tougher competition in the division.

San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl: +900

NFC Championship: +350

NFC West: -175

To Make Playoffs: -500

To Miss Playoffs: +320

Win Total: 11.5

San Francisco has been one of the final four teams standing in three of the past four seasons and fell short each time. The 49ers ran away with the NFC West in 2022 but that was only their second first-place finish in six years under Kyle Shanahan. They are one of four odds-on division favorites heading into 2023.

Cincinnati Bengals

Super Bowl: +900

AFC Championship: +500

AFC North: +130

To Make Playoffs: -275

To Miss Playoffs: +200

Win Total: 11.5

Cincinnati is tied with Kansas City, Philadelphia and San Francisco for the highest win total in the NFL and owns the third-best odds (+750) to have the best record in the NFL. The Bengals are the favorites to three-peat atop the AFC North, something no team has done since the Steelers (1994-97) back when it was still the AFC Central.

Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl: +1400

NFC Championship: +600

NFC East: +180

To Make Playoffs: -213

To Miss Playoffs: +170

Win Total: 9.5

Dallas hasnt made it past the divisional round since the turn of the century. The Cowboys have, however, turned in back-to-back 12-win seasons and find themselves firmly in the top tier of NFC contenders along with the Eagles and the 49ers, who have sent them packing two Januays in a row.

New York Jets

Super Bowl: +1600

AFC Championship: +800

AFC East: +225

To Make Playoffs: -150

To Miss Playoffs: +105

Win Total: 9.5

The longest active playoff drought in professional sports is expected to be broken this season. The last time the Jets made the playoffs was in 2010, the same year Aaron Rodgers won the Super Bowl with Green Bay, and its been even longer since they last won the AFC East. New Yorks new quarterback is expected to take the team to the postseason and potentially vie for a title once there.

Detroit Lions

Super Bowl: +2000

NFC Championship: +900

NFC North: +130

To Make Playoffs: -188

To Miss Playoffs: +140

Win Total: 9.5

Detroits last playoff appearance was in 2016 and its last division title was in 1993. Both droughts are projected to end this season as the Lions are the new team to beat in the NFC North with Rodgers no longer in Green Bay.

Baltimore Ravens

Super Bowl: +2000

AFC Championship: +1000

AFC North: +215

To Make Playoffs: -188

To Miss Playoffs: +140

Win Total: 9.5

Baltimore has the best odds to end Cincinnatis reign atop the AFC North. The Ravens are tied for the third-most wins in the NFL since 2018 and have won 10 or more games in four of the last five seasons.

Los Angeles Chargers

Super Bowl: +2000

AFC Championship: +1200

AFC West: +300

To Make Playoffs: -125

To Miss Playoffs: -111

Win Total: 9.5

The Chargers have improved on their win total three years in a row and finally ended their playoff drought in 2022. Los Angeles is expected to return to the postseason, and has the roster to make a run once there, but the path through the AFC is daunting.

Miami Dolphins

Super Bowl: +2000

AFC Championship: +1200

AFC East: +300

To Make Playoffs: -111

To Miss Playoffs: -111

Win Total: 9.5

Miami has finished with a winning record three years in a row and has just one playoff appearance to show for it. On paper, the Dolphins are one of the most talented teams in the NFL — their even odds to return to the postseason reflect the lingering health question at quarterback after Tua Tagovailoa missed four games (and the wild-card round) due to two separate concussions.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Super Bowl: +2500

AFC Championship: +1400

AFC South: -161

To Make Playoffs: -200

To Miss Playoffs: +160

Win Total: 9.5

Jacksonville is one of the heaviest division favorites in the league. Last season marked the first time in five years that Jacksonville won the AFC South and that is now the expectation after the leap that Trevor Lawrence took in his sophomore season, his first with coach Doug Pederson.

New Orleans Saints

Super Bowl: +3300

NFC Championship: +1400

NFC South: +120

To Make Playoffs: -200

To Miss Playoffs: +150

Win Total: 9.5

The Saints won four straight NFC South titles from 2017-20 under Sean Payton but theyve missed the playoffs outright each of the last two years. New Orleans has the best odds to finish first in Dennis Allens second season at the helm and is a heavy favorite to make the playoffs with one of the easiest schedules in the league.

Seattle Seahawks

Super Bowl: +3300

NFC Championship: +1400

NFC West: +200

To Make Playoffs: -125

To Miss Playoffs: -111

Win Total: 8.5

Seattles run to the playoffs was one of the NFLs biggest surprises last season. This year, the Seahawks wont be catching anyone by surprise but their odds are still relatively modest given their 2022 success. Theyre tied for the fifth-best odds to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl and are projected to finish second in their division.

Cleveland Browns

Super Bowl: +3300

AFC Championship: +1600

AFC North: +350

To Make Playoffs: +100

To Miss Playoffs: -125

Win Total: 8.5

The expectations are higher this year in Cleveland with Deshaun Watson available for the entire season. Even still, the Browns have the third-best odds to win their division, which they havent done since 1989, and in a deep AFC theyre more likely to miss the playoffs again than return to the postseason for the first time since 2020.

Denver Broncos

Super Bowl: +3300

AFC Championship: +2200

AFC West: +500

To Make Playoffs: +180

To Miss Playoffs: -213

Win Total: 8.5

The Broncos have finished last in the AFC West three years in a row. Sean Paytons arrival in the Mile High City should see that streak come to an end, but just how high can he take this team? The odds are against Denver ending a seven-year playoff drought.

Minnesota Vikings

Super Bowl: +4000

NFC Championship: +900

NFC North: +280

To Make Playoffs: +100

To Miss Playoffs: -133

Win Total: 8.5

Minnesota performed historically well in one-score games last season en route to a shocking 13-win campaign. The Vikings are widely expected to regress but the race in the NFC North could be tight. No team has odds longer than +375 to win the division.

New York Giants

Super Bowl: +4000

NFC Championship: +1600

NFC East: +600

To Make Playoffs: +160

To Miss Playoffs: -200

Win Total: 7.5

Brian Daboll led the Giants to a five-win improvement and a postseason appearance in 2022. Even after an offseason that saw the front office retain both quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, their odds are long to make it back this year. It doesnt help that New York plays in one of the leagues toughest divisions.

Chicago Bears

Super Bowl: +4000

NFC Championship: +2500

NFC North: +333

To Make Playoffs: +170

To Miss Playoffs: -250

Win Total: 7.5

The Bears are a somewhat trendy pick to take a real step forward this year even after they were awarded with the No. 1 pick for their 3–14 record in 2022. The improvements around quarterback Justin Fields could allow Chicago to put up a fight in the NFC North, even though it has longer odds to win the division than Detroit and Minnesota.

Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl: +4000

NFC Championship: +1800

NFC North: +375

To Make Playoffs: +180

To Miss Playoffs: -250

Win Total: 7.5

Green May missed the playoffs a season ago for the first time in four years under Matt LaFleur. And now with Jordan Love taking over for Rodgers at quarterback, the Packers have the worst odds to win their division.

Las Vegas Raiders

Super Bowl: +4000

AFC Championship: +2500

AFC West: +1400

To Make Playoffs: +350

To Miss Playoffs: -500

Win Total: 6.5

Las Vegas followed up its 2021 postseason run with a disappointing 6–11 campaign. Theres no clear path back to the playoffs for the Raiders, who are long shots to return there this season and projected to finish fourth in the AFC West.

Carolina Panthers

Super Bowl: +5000

NFC Championship: +2200

NFC South: +350

To Make Playoffs: +170

To Miss Playoffs: -250

Win Total: 7.5

Theres a lot thats new in Carolina. New coach, new quarterback. What isnt new is that the Panthers are projected to miss the postseason for the sixth straight season. Carolina finished second in the NFC South a season ago behind Tampa Bay but is now firmly behind both New Orleans and Atlanta in the division hierarchy.

Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowl: +5000

NFC Championship: +2500

NFC West: +800

To Make Playoffs: +250

To Miss Playoffs: -333

Win Total: 6.5

The Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the 2021 season. Now theyre tied for the third-best odds (+900) to finish with the worst record in the league. There are some notable holdovers from the Super Bowl-winning team, but overall Los Angeles is a very young team.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl: +5000

AFC Championship: +2800

AFC North: +550

To Make Playoffs: +120

To Miss Playoffs: -161

Win Total: 8.5

Mike Tomlin has never finished with a losing record. Pittsburgh has also never finished last in the AFC North in 16 seasons with Tomlin on the sideline, which makes it especially surprising to see the Steelers with a win total set at 8.5 and own the longest odds to win their division.

New England Patriots

Super Bowl: +5000

AFC Championship: +2800

AFC East: +700

To Make Playoffs: +240

To Miss Playoffs: -333

Win Total: 7.5

The Patriots have never missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons under Bill Belichick, something theyre in danger of doing this year in a loaded AFC East and AFC at large. Also keep in mind a Bill Belichick-coached New England team has won fewer than eight games just twice (2000, 2020).

Atlanta Falcons

Super Bowl: +6600

NFC Championship: +2500

NFC South: +225

To Make Playoffs: +105

To Miss Playoffs: -143

Win Total: 8.5

The Falcons havent made the postseason since 2017 but they have a shot to return this year. Atlantas implied playoff odds are just above 40% and the team has the second-best odds to win the NFC South after New Orleans.

Tennessee Titans

Super Bowl: +6600

AFC Championship: +4000

AFC South: +333

To Make Playoffs: +225

To Miss Playoffs: -333

Win Total: 7.5

Tennessee has the second-best odds to win the AFC South but its worth noting the race came down to Week 18 last season. The Titans have only won fewer than nine games once in five years under Mike Vrabel and it took an injury-ravaged campaign for that to happen in 2022.

Washington Commanders

Super Bowl: +6600

NFC Championship: +2800

NFC East: +1000

To Make Playoffs: +300

To Miss Playoffs: -350

Win Total: 6.5

The Commanders are a contender to finish with the worst record in the NFL (+1200) and a long shot to make much noise in the NFC East. However, Washington has won at least seven games in three seasons under coach Ron Rivera.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl: +6600

NFC Championship: +3300

NFC South: +600

To Make Playoffs: +350

To Miss Playoffs: -549

Win Total: 6.5

Two seasons removed from winning the Super Bowl, Tampa Bay has the second-best odds to be the NFLs worst team (+850). The Buccaneers won their division each of the last two years and now they have the longest odds to finish first in the NFC South.

Indianapolis Colts

Super Bowl: +9000

NFC Championship: +5000

AFC South: +500

To Make Playoffs: +350

To Miss Playoffs: -2500

Win Total: 6.5

The streak continues in Indianapolis. When rookie Anthony Richardson lines up under center Week 1 it will mark the teams eighth straight year with a different starting quarterback. Expectations for the Colts are tempered after a disastrous 2022 season in which they entered as the AFC South favorites and stumbled to a third-place finish.

Houston Texans

Super Bowl: +10000

AFC Championship: +8000

AFC South: +750

To Make Playoffs: +550

To Miss Playoffs: -1000

Win Total: 5.5

The Texans haven't won more than four games in a season since 2019. Houstons expectations are marginally higher this year but this team is still among the favorites to post the leagues worst record (+900).

Arizona Cardinals

Super Bowl: +10000

NFC Championship: +6600

NFC West: +2000

To Make Playoffs: +1100

To Miss Playoffs: -250

Win Total: 4.5

With a first-year head coach and a quarterback who is recovering from an ACL tear, Arizona is a heavy favorite to finish with the worst record in the NFL (+260). If the Cardinals indeed do so it will be the second time in six years they end up with the No. 1 pick.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.