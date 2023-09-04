Women’s No. 1 seed eliminated

NEW YORK -- Iga Swiatek's U.S. Open title defense ended with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 loss to Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round on Sunday night.

The loss also means Swiatek's stay at No. 1 in the WTA rankings will end next week, when current No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will rise to the top spot for the first time.

Swiatek's shots were off-target in Arthur Ashe Stadium and she had a difficult time handling the hard hitting from the 20th-seeded Ostapenko, who won the 2017 French Open.

"I knew I have to play my game," Ostapenko said after accumulating 31 winners to 18 for Swiatek. "I knew I have to be aggressive, because that's what she doesn't really like."

This was not necessarily a huge surprise, based on their previous matchups: Ostapenko has now improved to 4-0 against Swiatek over their careers. No other player owns four victories against the woman who has led the WTA rankings since April 2022.

"I was just thinking that I have to play until the very last point, until we shake hands," Ostapenko said. "I didn't really give her many chances."

After getting off to a terrific start to the second set, which she led 4-1, Ostapenko wavered for a bit. That allowed Swiatek to get a break back and pull within 4-3.

But that was only a blip.

With Swiatek having trouble serving -- perhaps owing to all of the squeaking Ostapenko's shoes did as she moved around during the ball toss while waiting to return -- the contest quickly tilted in one direction. Ostapenko reeled off seven consecutive games to go up 5-0 in the third set.

Ostapenko broke one last time to end it, meaning she won seven of Swiatek's 13 service games in the match.

Ostapenko's first quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows will come against Coco Gauff, the 19-year-old American who eliminated Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 earlier Sunday.

Ostapenko and Gauff have split two previous meetings. The most recent came in the fourth round of the Australian Open in January, and Ostapenko won that one.

"She's a great young player," Ostapenko said about Gauff. "Of course it's going to be another tough match. I don't expect any easy matches at a Grand Slam."

Gauff, whose best showing at a major was reaching the final at the 2022 French Open before losing to Swiatek, has now won 15 of her past 16 matches.

That run follows a first-round exit at Wimbledon in July and includes the two biggest titles of her career, at the DC Open and in Cincinnati. It also coincides with the additions of Pere Riba as her full-time coach and Gilbert in a role that's been described as a temporary consultant.

It was the hottest day of the event so far, with the temperature reaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit, and Gauff kept missing the mark in the second set, to the tune of 22 unforced errors. But she cleaned that up considerably down the stretch, with just eight miscues in the last set. Also key in the third: Gauff compiled an 11-2 edge in winners.

"She's always been a great athlete. She's always had the backhand, the serve, the fighting spirit," Wozniacki said. "I feel like right now, it's all kind of coming together for her."

In the third set, with the playing surface covered in shadows, Wozniacki told chair umpire Louise Azemar Engzell it was difficult to see the ball and requested that the stadium lights be turned on.

"I would really appreciate it," Wozniacki said.

Didn't happen.

"She's back and it's like she never left," Gauff said, "To be out here on the court with her today was an honor."

Another women's quarterfinal matchup will be No. 10 Karolina Muchova against No. 30 Sorana Cirstea.

Muchova, a finalist at Wimbledon in July, reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time by beating Wang Xinyu 6-3, 5-7, 6-1. Cirstea hadn't been to the final eight at any major since the 2009 French Open and got back to that round by defeating No. 15 Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-3.

There is guaranteed to be at least one American man in the semifinals for the second year in a row. That's because No. 10 Frances Tiafoe, who got to that stage 12 months ago, and unseeded Ben Shelton set up a quarterfinal meeting with wins Sunday.

American Taylor Fritz also advanced into the quarterfinals. The No. 9 seed defeated Dominic Stricker of Switzerland 7-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Tiafoe eliminated Australian wild-card entry Rinky Hijikata 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

In the day's first match in Ashe, the 20-year-old Shelton hit a pair of aces at 149 mph -- the fastest by anyone all tournament -- in a single game and earned a debut trip to the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows by eliminating No. 14 Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

When the match ended, the muscle-shirt-wearing Shelton flexed his left biceps while standing under the section of seats where his father, a former touring pro who now coaches Ben, mother and sister were.

"Straight adrenaline," Shelton said about those big lefty serves.

