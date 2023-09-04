Work in progress





Though the Arkansas Razorbacks attacked Western Carolina from the jump and racked up more than half a hundred points in their 56-13 season-opening win on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, they didn't fire on all cylinders offensively.

The University of Arkansas totaled 379 yards, a figure that would've beat out their total in just three of their 13 games in 2022 -- the Hogs' 377 yards versus Alabama, 325 yards at Missouri and 249 yards against LSU.

Offensive coordinator Dan Enos wanted to spread the ball around to the Hogs' weapons, and with KJ Jefferson at the controls they did a masterful job of that.

Jefferson's first seven passes all went to different receivers. Jaedon Wilson, Isaac TeSlaa and Andrew Armstrong caught Jefferson's scoring strikes and they are all first-time touchdown scorers for Arkansas.

"Man our guys catch the ball well," Coach Sam Pittman said. "I mean they do in practice. I just think that's what ... I think Dan was trying to target some different guys, trying to get everybody in the game and KJ hit them."

Jefferson said spreading the ball around early was a key part of game prep with Enos.

"A big emphasis was starting fast and Coach Enos is real big on getting his quarterbacks in a rhythm early," Jefferson said. "So once you get in a rhythm early, everything is so much more smooth and you know how the game's going to play out and everybody on the offensive side is feeling good and in good spirits.

"I feel like we executed the game plan. We went over a lot of plays prior to this game of how I felt about the plays and the openers of the game, so we got into a rhythm early and it was good on both of our parts, of just being able to come together and get an understanding of what plays I wanted to run."

Jefferson passed for 246 yards, slightly above his average of 240.7 yards per game in 2022, and he accounted for four touchdowns, giving him 72 for his career, six shy of Arkansas all-time leader Matt Jones.

Western Carolina fortified its defensive front with transfer talent and that unit held its gaps and got nice support from the linebackers and safeties to control the Hogs' run game. Arkansas ranked seventh nationally with 236.5 rushing yards per game last season and managed just 105 against the Catamounts.

The Razorbacks were held to less than 200 rushing yards only four times last season with a low of 113 yards at Missouri.

"Our run game was not what we wanted it to be, but let's not make a mountain out of a molehill," Pittman said during his opening remarks. "The passing game was what we wanted it to be. The protections were what we wanted them to be. So we've got a lot of work to do but I'm proud of the team, and I'll take 56-13 any time somebody wants to give it to us."

Jefferson's thoughts about the run game: "We weren't frustrated at all. We were just basically trying to figure out what scheme that we had that we could be able to run the ball. Was it inside? Was it outside? Was it getting on the perimeter and stuff like that?

"We were just kind of feeling it out. We knew they played a heavy box so that's why we did a lot of RPO, throwing off and behind the backers and stuff like that. We kind of knew going into it, but you do want to establish the run in any game that you play."

The Razorbacks had just two run plays of 10-plus yards: Jefferson's 17-yard RPO keeper up the gut for a second-quarter touchdown and Raheim Sanders' 14-yard gain in the third quarter.

The SEC's second-leading rusher last season, Sanders was held to 42 rushing yards and 2.8 yards per carry, but he did score two touchdowns.

Position coach Jimmy Smith got to work in all his top backs, though Rashod Dubinion came out with a back issue after three carries for 15 yards. AJ Green averaged 5.5 yards on four carries, freshman Isaiah Augustave averaged 5 yards on four carries and Dominique Johnson averaged 4.7 yards on three carries.

Sanders, who had 15 carries, appeared to be looking for cutback space and holes on a lot of his attempts but there were always defenders nearby.

The Hogs might have to show patience regarding their offensive line, as the sum of Saturday's starters included one start at that position for the Razorbacks: Beaux Limmer's lone start at center in last year's Liberty Bowl win over Kansas. Brady Latham's absence at left guard moved Josh Braun over from the right side and put Ty'Kieast Crawford in the first five at right guard. Main tackles Andrew Chamblee, Patrick Kutas and Devon Manuel are all inexperienced.

Latham is expected to be back to full participation at practice early this week and possibly today.

So while that group held up well in pass protection, they did not create seams in the run game.

"We couldn't get to their safeties," Pittman said. "We didn't get great movement on our inside runs, but we couldn't get to their safeties, which was probably the reason why we were making a lot of yards throwing the football.

"I do think Dan could have thrown it quite a bit more, but we also have work to do in the run game. I think you'll see a combination of both. You'll see we didn't block them as well as what we want to, and their safeties made a lot of tackles."

The Hogs will get the next test for their run game on Saturday in the 3 p.m. home opener against Kent State (0-1).



