Thirty-five of Arkansas' 75 counties have issued burn bans according to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture

Thirty-five of Arkansas' 75 counties have issued burn bans as of Tuesday evening, according to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.

They include Pulaski County, the state's largest county; nearly all of southwest and southeast Arkansas; and several counties in west and central Arkansas.

Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde issued a ban Tuesday "due to the weather and rapid drying conditions," he wrote in an executive order.

"No outdoor burning shall be permitted in the absence of a written permit from the Pulaski County Office of Emergency Management," according to the executive order.

The ban, which affects the use of fireworks, will be in effect until further notice.

The Pulaski County executive order states: "The use of fireworks may be permitted under special circumstances; when the Court is assured that all necessary and proper precautions are being enforced to ensure that the use of fireworks constitutes no hazard to life and property. No fireworks shall be permitted in the absence of a written permit from the Pulaski County Office of Emergency Management."

A violation of the executive order is a Class A misdemeanor pursuant to Arkansas Code Ann.§ 5-38-310.