Arkansas Black Hall of Fame unveils Class of 2023 inductees — a pastor, surgeon, judge, musician and a pair of business executives

The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class on Tuesday.

They are:

Rev. Jerry Black from Blytheville. He is pastor of the Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, Decatur, Ga. In his teens, he served as Minister of Music at his home church, the West End Baptist Church, Blytheville. Later, he became pastor of the Greater Paradise Baptist Church, Little Rock, for 15 years.

Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman from Blytheville. She is professor and executive vice chair of the Department of Surgery, Division Chief of the Breast Surgical Oncology Division and a nationally and internationally renowned breast cancer surgeon at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, recognized for her innovations and contributions in the field of breast cancer surgery.

Curtis Howse from Little Rock. Howse is executive vice president and chief executive officer of Home and Auto at Synchrony, a consumer financial services company. In this role, Howse leads the Home and Auto business platform at Synchrony, where he is responsible for the origination and management of a portfolio of consumer loans across numerous industries.

The late James H. Leary from Little Rock, a jazz musician, arranger and composer. He played the bass, recording or performing with luminaries such as Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Max Roach and Bobby Hutcherson.

Joyce Williams Warren from Pine Bluff. She was the first Black law clerk for the Arkansas Supreme Court and the first Black female judge in Arkansas, among other achievements.

Harvey P. Wiley Sr. from Little Rock. He is president and CEO and sole owner of MEGA-K Enterprises, a business management and consulting firm.

They will be formally inducted during a ceremony on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Robinson Center Music Hall. Tickets to the cocktail hour and show are available at arblackhalloffame.org.