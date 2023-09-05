Arkansas’ general revenue dips slightly in August, still beats forecast

Arkansas’ total general revenue in August slipped slightly by $1.5 million, or 0.2%, over the same month a year ago to $613.3 million, but still beat the state’s forecast by $33.5 million, or 5.8%.

The state’s individual income taxes and sales and use taxes are state government’s two largest sources of general revenue.

The state’s individual income tax collections dropped in August by $8.7 million over a year ago to $256.6 million with the month having one fewer Friday payday than a year ago, while the state’s sales and use tax collections increased by $4 million over a year ago $292.1 million and both sources exceeded the state’s forecast, the state Department of Finance and Administration said Tuesday in its monthly revenue report.

Tax refunds and some special government expenditures are taken off the top of total general revenue collections, leaving a net amount that state agencies are allowed to spend up to the maximum authorized by the state’s Revenue Stabilization Act.

The Revenue Stabilization Act distributes state general revenue to state-supported programs such as public schools, the state’s universities and colleges, human service programs, and prisons and other corrections programs.

The state’s net general revenue in August dropped by $24.4 million, or 4.5%, over the same month a year ago to $517.6 million, but still outdistanced the state’s forecast by $17.3 million, or 3.5%

August is the second month of fiscal year 2024, which ends June 30, 2024.

During the first two months of fiscal year 2024, total general revenues increased by $26 million, or 2.1%, over the same period in fiscal 2023 to $1.2 billion, outdistancing the state’s forecast by $55.4 million, or 4.6%

During the first two months of fiscal year 2024, the state’s net general revenues dropped by $13.1 million, or 1.2%, from the same period in fiscal 2023 to $1.07 billion, but beat the state’s forecast by $33.2 million, or 3.2%

“Revenues remain above forecast after two months of Fiscal Year 2024, demonstrating resilience in the state economy and continued optimism concerning our state’s fiscal position,” said Jim Hudson, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

In the regular session earlier this year, the General Assembly and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized a $177.7 million increase in the state’s general revenue budget to $6.2 billion in fiscal 2024 with most of the increase allocated to education and corrections programs.

The finance department has projected a $423.3 million general revenue surplus at the end of fiscal 2024 on June 30, 2024.

Last week, legislative leaders said they and Sanders are weighing the possibility of cutting the state’s top individual and corporate income tax rates in a possible special session as soon as next week.

“The Governor continues to engage her partners in the legislature on key policy priorities, like continuing to responsibly phase out the state income tax, that will benefit Arkansans and warrant a special session,” Sanders spokeswoman Alexa Henning said Thursday.



