Arkansas Supreme Court justice Hudson will seek seat opened by former justice's death

Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Courtney Rae Hudson announced Tuesday she will run for a position on the high court next year that opened up following the death of Justice Robin Wynne in June.

Hudson, 51, is currently serving her second term on the court in Position 3, and will seek the Position 2 seat. She said she is seeking the Position 2 seat as it would allow her to serve a few more years on the court before reaching mandatory judicial retirement.

"I can't help but have a long-term perspective for the people of Arkansas," Hudson said during an interview. "I love my work."

A judge or justice who is eligible to retire and turns 70 before their next election must forfeit their retirement benefits with the Arkansas Judicial Retirement System under existing state law. However, if a judge or justice is not otherwise eligible to retire at age 70, they can complete their current elected term without forfeiting their retirement benefits.

Hudson, who was re-elected to the high court in 2018, also said running for the position would allow her to commemorate Wynne.

"Justice Wynne was one of my dear friends," she said. "This is such a lovely opportunity to commemorate and honor him as I travel the state and talk to voters."

Following Wynne's death, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed Cody Hiland, former U.S. attorney and chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas, to fill the vacancy on the court. Hiland will serve on the state's high court until an elected justice takes office to fill the remainder of Wynne's term.

If Hudson is unsuccessful in her run for Wynne's seat, she will continue to serve on the court in her current Position 3 seat.

The seven justices on the Arkansas Supreme Court are elected in statewide nonpartisan elections and serve on the bench for eight-year terms.

The election will be held March 5, 2024.



