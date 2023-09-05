Bluesman Kimbrough plays for packed house

The Sept. 2 installment of Blues by Budweiser saw renowned Holly Springs, Miss., bluesman Robert Kimbrough Sr. and his band The Blues Connection bring their Hill Country sound to the stage of RJ's Sports Grill & Bar.

His appearance at RJ's is the seventh installment of the 2023 Blues by Budweiser concert series sponsored by MK Distributors and hosted by Port City Blues Society. The event is held on the first Saturday of each month.

Kimbrough is the son of legendary bluesman Junior Kimbrough, who, along with R.L. Burnside, Joe Ayers and Kenny Brown, are credited with developing the unique rhythmic style of cotton patch soul blues.

Kimbrough has six albums that include "Wiley Woot," "Live from the Hut," "My Frog," "What Am I Gon Do? Where I'm Gon Go from Here?," "I Been Fixed" and "Memories."

From his earliest recollection, Kimbrough was surrounded by the North Mississippi lifestyle and its uniquely original blues stylings. He grew up listening to a host of Mississippi blues legends play with his father in their home, at Junior's famous Juke Joint and untold numbers of front porch jam sessions. Kimbrough carries on the family legacy as part of a multi-generational blues dynasty.

"Being raised by my father we had house parties on Mariana Road near Holly Springs every weekend," he said. "Pop had gatherings Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We'd get up and go to church every Sunday but soon after that we'd get to the blues field and start kicking up dust. Poppa would shut it down around 8 Sunday evening because he had to go to work on Monday morning."

"Mom would cook barbecue and sausage and they'd be selling moonshine out back in quart beer bottles for a couple dollars," he said.

"My dad and them would set up in that room practicing and playing. When they'd take a break, Poppa would say, 'Y'all don't go in there now and mess with our equipment, you hear?' Just as soon as they were out of sight all us kids would pile in there banging on drums and strumming strings. We'd inevitably bust drum heads and break strings," Kimbrough said.

He explained how when the players came back and found the aftermath, however Junior never whooped them for that.

"The main thing is I learned how to play standing up in front of people. When I'd mess up it was nerve racking." With a chuckle he added, "As soon as I'd find the groove, they'd end the song and go to the next one."

He elaborated on the origins of cotton patch blues saying it came from the fields where they grew up and worked. Their particular brand of blues combines a hypnotic rhythm with thumping bass backbeat. The repetitious, chant-like melody is marked by snapping snare drum.

"I grew up with the blues playing with my brothers David and Kenny and little sister Effie."

David and Effie are now deceased while his usual drummer Kenny was absent due to being in the hospital.

"We always played together regularly and I never got tired of it. My being a survivor is because of my mom and dad, my grandparents and aunties. They pushed me and wouldn't let me sit down. Poppa put me in the fields at an early age back in the late '60's. He taught me to handle my responsibilities. They showed me that's how you make it in this world," he said.

Taking the stage at 8 p.m., Kimbrough played lead guitar and sang while accompanied by Bill Gibbs on bass guitar and Justin "Buhdi" Rutherford on drums.

Over the course of the evening, RJ's staff brought out their entire stock of folding chairs to seat the overflowing house.

"It's all right to hang out sometimes and just be together," he told the audience. "If you've got your dancing shoes on, come on up."

For details on Robert Kimbrough Sr. and The Blues Connection, visit robertkimbroughsrblues@yahoo.com.