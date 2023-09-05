Duck numbers down in breeding grounds

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released its report on the 2023 Waterfowl Population Status in mid-August. The numbers of ducks slid from the 2022 estimate, with the drop attributed to extremely dry habitat conditions on the breeding grounds of Canada and the northern United States.

Surveys were conducted in May and early June by Fish and Wildlife, Canadian Wildlife Service and other agencies. The total of breeding ducks in the traditional survey area was 32.3 million ducks, a 7% drop from the 2022 estimate of 34.7 million ducks and 9% below the long-term average.

Perhaps more startling about the newest duck counts were the numbers of breeding mallards, which dropped 18% from 7.4 million in 2022 to 6.1 million this spring.

"I was surprised there was that big of a difference in the mallard count," said Brett Leach, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's waterfowl program coordinator, "but it emphasizes that we really need to focus on conservation efforts on the breeding grounds as well. I mean, that's where all these birds are being produced, and they're coming down to Arkansas from there."

The drop of the overall duck count was not as surprising to Leach, he said. Because of the dry conditions, which put a dent into the number of ponds available for the birds, Canada's landscape was so dry, it led to extensive wildfires that reached all the way to the eastern part of that country.

"Conditions were drier up on the prairies. Those two things, habitat and breeding numbers, are very correlated with each other so if you don't have water on the prairies, the number of breeding waterfowl is not going to be as high," said Leach, who became the Game and Fish waterfowl program coordinator in January.

On a positive note, the number of pintails surged 24%, from 1.78 million in 2022 to more than 2.2 million this spring.

"That was great to see. Pintails were on the brink of having a closed season based on last year's breeding and habitat survey," Leach noted.

Fish and Wildlife flies transect-based surveys over the breeding grounds similar to what Arkansas waterfowl biologists use in state to count waterfowl during the season in the winter, Leach said.