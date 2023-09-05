Sections
Ex-Razorback Wallace homers for Naturals

by Paul Boyd | Today at 2:30 a.m.
Northwest Arkansas Naturals third baseman Cayden Wallace laughs with teammates Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Wallace, a former Arkansas Razorback and 49th pick of the 2022 Draft by the Royals, recently arrived at Double A Northwest Arkansas. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)


Naturals 7, RoughRiders 3

Former Arkansas Razorback Cayden Wallace hit a three-run home run in a four-run third inning to help Northwest Arkansas claim a win over Frisco on Monday night at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas.

Northwest Arkansas hit three home runs and jumped to a 5-1 lead after Wallace's three-run shot in the top of the third. Javier Vaz and Tyler Cropley also each hit solo shots for the Naturals. Jorge Bonifacio and Peyton Wilson each went 3 for 4 for the Naturals and scored two runs apiece.

Major League rehabber Brad Keller (2-0) picked up the win in relief. He pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out two and walking none. Rylan Kaufman picked up his first save, pitching three scoreless innings.


Print Headline: Northwest Arkansas downs Frisco

