Ex-Razorback Wallace homers for Naturals





Naturals 7, RoughRiders 3

Former Arkansas Razorback Cayden Wallace hit a three-run home run in a four-run third inning to help Northwest Arkansas claim a win over Frisco on Monday night at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas.

Northwest Arkansas hit three home runs and jumped to a 5-1 lead after Wallace's three-run shot in the top of the third. Javier Vaz and Tyler Cropley also each hit solo shots for the Naturals. Jorge Bonifacio and Peyton Wilson each went 3 for 4 for the Naturals and scored two runs apiece.

Major League rehabber Brad Keller (2-0) picked up the win in relief. He pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out two and walking none. Rylan Kaufman picked up his first save, pitching three scoreless innings.



