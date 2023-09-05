Expert: Frozen fruit cups versatile snack

Frozen fruit cups are a good after-school snack, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

"These refreshing, refrozen fruit pops contain fruit, juice and low-fat yogurt," she said. "You can freeze them in paper cups, or you can mix the ingredients and freeze them in an ice cube tray, making great 'ice cubes' in fruit juice. You can try other fruits or juice concentrates for variety."

FROZEN FRUIT POPS

4 Servings

Ingredients

1 cup crushed pineapple

1 cup yogurt, low-fat fruit (8 ounces)

6 fluid ounces orange juice, frozen concentrate (thawed)

Directions

Mix the ingredients in a medium-size bowl. Divide into four paper cups.

Freeze until slushy -- about 60 minutes. Insert a wooden stick halfway through the center of each fruit pop.

Freeze until hard or at least four hours. Peel away the paper cup before you eat the fruit pop.

Nutrition Information

Serving Size: 1 Fruit Pop, ¼ of recipe

Total Calories 121

Total Fat 1 g

Saturated Fat 0 g

Cholesterol 2 mg

Sodium 38 mg

Carbohydrates 27 g

Dietary Fiber 1 g

Total Sugars 26 g

Added Sugars included 7 g

Protein 3 g

Vitamin D 0 mcg

Calcium 107 mg

Iron 0 mg

Potassium 285 mg

Source: https://www.myplate.gov/recipes/supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-snap/frozen-fruit-pops.