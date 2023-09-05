Goal-line defense holds; Clemson upset by Duke





DURHAM, N.C. -- Riley Leonard broke loose from a tackler and sprinted to the open for a 44-yard touchdown that highlighted Duke's tough and physical performance that shocked No. 9 Clemson 28-7 in Monday night's season opener for both teams.

Jaquez Moore added a 9-yard scoring run by beating multiple defenders to the near pylon on the right side in the fourth quarter for the Blue Devils (1-0, 1-0 ACC), giving them an unexpected two-touchdown lead in a game they largely controlled in spite of numerous miscues.

That's because Duke thrice held up after Clemson had pushed inside the 10-yard line -- even to the 1 on two of those possessions -- to hold the Tigers scoreless.

The Blue Devils blocked two field goals and twice forced fumbles in those critical near-the-goal-line moments. And they made Clemson work to move the chains instead of moving the ball in chunks under new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

In short, the Blue Devils made the preseason ACC favorite look very, very ordinary en route to beating the Tigers (0-1, 0-1) for the first time since 2004.

By the final minutes, Clemson was just trying to keep the chains moving and build toward any type of miracle comeback while many of the orange-clad fans who packed into Duke's Wallace Wade Stadium streamed for the exits with more than 5 minutes left.

That gave Duke's students -- typically known for their rowdy "Cameron Crazies" fame in basketball -- a monopoly to celebrate in an atmosphere growing ever more festive as the clock wound toward zero.

Once it got there, they wasted no time sprinting in a roar to midfield even with time still on the clock to celebrate a huge win that only further validates second-year Coach Mike Elko's approach in building a tough, competitive edge here.

Jordan Waters added a punctuating moment by breaking loose for a 36-yard scoring run with 3:15 left to turn the game into a romp. And it ended Duke's 28-game losing streak to top-10 opponents, the last win coming -- fittingly -- against then-No. 7 Clemson in 1989.

Cade Klubnik threw for a short touchdown to Will Shipley in the second quarter for Clemson's only score on a day that repeatedly left Coach Dabo Swinney shaking his head (after a second blocked kick) or wiping his forehead (after a fourth-quarter fumble at the goal line) in frustration on the sideline.

Clemson's Tyler Brown carries the ball in front of Duke's Chandler Rivers (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)



Duke's Riley Leonard (13) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson in Durham, N.C., Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)



Clemson's Antonio Williams (0) carries the ball ahead of Duke's Cam Dillon (35) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)



Clemson's Tyler Brown (6) carries the ball in front of Duke's Jaylen Stinson (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)



Clemson's Cade Klubnik looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)



Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, left, speaks with Duke head coach Mike Elko, right, before an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)





