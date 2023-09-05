Harris heading to Indonesia for summit

WASHINGTON -- Vice President Kamala Harris will deepen her outreach to Southeast Asia this week at an international summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, where she'll try to erase doubts about the United States' commitment to the region stirred by President Joe Biden's absence.

It's Harris' third trip to Southeast Asia and fourth to Asia overall, and she's touched down in more countries there than any other continent. The repeat visits, in addition to meetings that she's hosted in Washington, have positioned her as a key interlocutor for the Democratic administration as it tries to bolster a network of partnerships to counterbalance Chinese influence.

This latest journey is another opportunity for Harris to burnish her foreign policy credentials as she prepares for a bruising campaign year. She's already come under attack from Republican presidential candidates who say she's unprepared to step up if Biden, the oldest U.S. president in history, can't finish a second term.

John Kirby, a White House national security spokesman, said Harris has "made our alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific a key part of her agenda as vice president," and he described her itinerary as "perfectly in keeping with the issues that she's been focused on."

But Biden's decision to skip the meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, known as ASEAN, has caused some frustration, particularly because he's already going to be in India and Vietnam around the same time. The president's proximity makes his non-attendance "all the more glaring than would otherwise be the case," said Marty Natalegawa, Indonesia's former foreign affairs minister.

However, Natalegawa conceded that ASEAN is struggling to convince world leaders that it deserves to play a central role in the region. That's even though the alliance represents more than 650 million people across 10 nations that collectively have the world's fifth-largest economy.

The organization has not resolved civil strife in Burma, which saw a military coup two years ago and has been disinvited from meetings. A peace plan reached with the country's top general did not lead to any progress.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.

Negotiations over territorial claims in the South China Sea remain bogged down as well, and ASEAN faces internal disagreements over global competition between the United States and China. Some members, such as the Philippines and Vietnam, have sought closer ties with Washington, while Cambodia remains firmly in Beijing's orbit.

"We can complain all we want about other countries not respecting us or not coming to our summits," Natalegawa said. "But ultimately, it is actually a point of reflection."

Unless ASEAN becomes more effective, Natalegawa said, "we may end up with less and less leaders turning up."

Kirby, the national security spokesman, rejected the idea that Biden was snubbing the organization or the region.

"It's just impossible to look at the record that this administration has put forward and say that we are somehow walking away," Kirby said, noting that Biden already hosted the first Washington summit with ASEAN leaders last year.

Phil Gordon, a national security adviser to Harris, said "every country wants the president of the United States to show up" when it holds an event, but "there's a great amount of enthusiasm" for the vice president's stop in Jakarta as well.

He also said the summit was a valuable opportunity to engage with countries in the region.

"There are differences among them, but there's also a lot of common ground," Gordon said. "And there's common ground with us."

Ja-Ian Chong, an associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore, said Harris' presence helps the U.S. cover its bases at an event that may not prove productive on key issues.

"You want to show that you're paying attention, you send the vice president," he said.

Harris departed Monday morning and is scheduled to spend two days enmeshed in meetings in Jakarta. Her office has not yet detailed her schedule, but she's expected to attend summit events and hold individual talks with some foreign leaders.

Soon after Harris returns from Indonesia, Biden is headed to India for the annual Group of 20 summit, which pulls together many of the world's richest countries and is a staple of any president's calendar.

Information for this article was contributed by Edna Tarigan of The Associated Press.