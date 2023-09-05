Heat dome bakes U.S., delays autumn air

An exceptional, expansive dome of unseasonable heat is baking the central and eastern United States, bringing early September temperatures that would be high even by July standards and delaying the arrival of autumn air. On Labor Day, highs in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees Fahrenheit spread from Texas to Minnesota to the Mid-Atlantic.

Unlike previous heat waves this summer, humidity will be moderate rather than extreme, but it will still pose the risk of heat-related illnesses for those who don't take precautions.

"Anyone outdoors ... should still remember to keep hydrated and take plenty of breaks in the shade/air conditioning," the National Weather Service office serving the Washington region urged.

Scores of records will be toppled, including some monthly records. Already, September records of around 100 degrees were set in parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Mid-Atlantic on Sunday -- including in Duluth, Minn., and at Washington's Dulles International Airport.

In a message to The Washington Post, weather historian Maximiliano Herrera called it the harshest September heat wave on record east of the Rockies.

While the heat will ease in the Midwest today and Wednesday, it is set to reach a crescendo east of the Appalachians before withdrawing toward the Southern Plains and the South late in the week.

About 38 million Americans are expected to see temperatures at or above 100 degrees through the end of the week.

On Sunday, extreme September heat covered the Northern Plains and the Northern Tier, bringing a high of 99 degrees to Duluth. That beat the previous daily record high by 8 degrees and also set a new monthly record high. Duluth also observed a record warm overnight temperature of 71 degrees, just a hair away from its average daytime high this time of year, which is 72.

Nearby Wausau, Wisc., spiked to 99 degrees, tying a monthly September record. It was also the highest temperature Wausau has managed in 28 years. Averages in early September are closer to 74 degrees. Milwaukee tied a record at 95 degrees.

Across the Corn Belt and Northern Plains, Sioux Falls, S.D., hit a calendar-day high of 97 degrees Sunday, tying a record set in 1913. Sioux City, Iowa, reached 99 degrees, tying a record from 1947.

On the East Coast, temperatures were higher than predicted, even in the face of already lofty forecasts. Dulles Airport, just west of the nation's capital, hit 99 degrees, tying a monthly record. Baltimore got to 98 F, beating a calendar-day record of 97 set in 1898. Washington's Reagan National Airport made it to 97 degrees, falling just short of a record.

Temperatures are only expected to climb in the days ahead.

Today, highs will flirt with calendar-day records in Wisconsin and Minnesota, as well as Iowa. Madison, Wisc., for example, is expected to tie a record at 94 degrees. Grand Rapids, Mich., should tie a record at 92 degrees. Chicago hit 94 F on Sunday and was forecast to exceed 90 on Monday and today-- the city's first September heat wave since 2017.

But the real apex of the heat is slated to bake the East Coast -- especially around Washington, D.C. The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 99 degrees today, which should eclipse the previous record of 97, set in 1881. Dulles Airport should hit 99 as well, beating its record by 3 degrees.

In Virginia, Charlottesville could nick 100 degrees, surpassing the record of 94. Bookkeeping there dates back to 1893. In Raleigh, N.C., a record-tying high of 97 degrees is expected.

The hot, dry weather will expand and intensify a developing drought, which has reached severe levels in parts of the interior Mid-Atlantic.

Information for this article was contributed by Jason Samenow of The Washington Post.