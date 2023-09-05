HUD issues damaging report to Little Rock public housing authority

The Little Rock public housing authority is facing additional pressure from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to correct problems as a result of a damaging report HUD issued to the housing authority on Friday.

With regard to the housing authority's financial management, expenses and transfers of funds, "reasonable concerns" exist that "there is/has been a complete breakdown of internal control(s) and internal quality control procedures are either non-existent or not followed," the report said.

The report was issued by the Quality Assurance Division of the Office of Housing Voucher Programs within HUD.

The housing authority, which does business as the Metropolitan Housing Alliance, will be expected to prepare a corrective action plan tied to seven findings in the report.

An initial on-site review of the housing authority's financial management of the Housing Choice Voucher program took place from March 27-30, according to the report.

HUD officials scheduled an additional on-site review from June 20-29 in order to expand the scope to encompass the management and operations of the voucher program based on the condition of the financial records and overall record-keeping within the housing authority, the report said.

In addition to "what appears to be a continuation of the previous practices" identified in a December 2015 HUD report, the latest review found "a further degradation of internal controls, financial management and reporting practices," the report issued Friday said.

"Substantive errors in the financial recording and reporting discrepancies appear to be prevalent, pervasive, and systemic, based on the information provided by the [Little Rock housing authority] staff," the report said. "Continued and substantial financial management weaknesses exist and are explained in the body of this report."

The report listed a total of nearly $30 million of what HUD described as questioned or potentially disallowed expenses, including millions of dollars in capital and operating funds that were transferred from the housing authority to the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation, an associated development nonprofit.

The calculated debt owed by the housing authority to the Housing Choice Voucher program based on those potentially disallowed expenses likely will increase during the corrective action plan process, the report noted.

The records were obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.



