Simon Byrne, Northern Ireland's top police officer, resigned after facing pressure to step down because "it is now time for someone new to lead this proud and resolute organization," he said in a statement.

mMike Mikombe and Donat Bawili, two high-ranking military officers in northeast Congo, were arrested for taking part in a crackdown on protests that left 43 people dead and another 56 severely injured, Interior Minister Peter Kazadi said.

Matthias Waschek, director of Worcester Art Museum in Massachusetts, said "the museum is committed to managing its collection consistent with modern ethical standards," after a third-century bronze bust was seized as part of a nationwide investigation into antiquities looted from Turkey.

Bruce Parks, assistant police chief in Clayton County, Ga., said officers "never want anything like this to happen," as police fatally shot a 17-year-old boy who they say killed a police dog and pointed a gun at law enforcement agents.

Jessa Bears, a founding member of Shenandoah Pride, said the mayor's decision to ban the LGBTQ group from participating in the Essex, Iowa, Labor Day parade left her "really shocked and angry, then just very sad and motivated to get the word out."

Rob Angell, deputy fire chief in Pinellas Park, Fla., said investigators speculate that a Tesla caught on fire after Hurricane Idalia "due to the floodwaters interacting with the battery system."

Julie Huntsinger, executive director of the Telluride Film Festival, said "there was just so much anxiety and nervousness" to secure films vying for Oscar consideration and while the festival went on without a hitch, "it was hell getting here."

Sergey Skvortsov, a 60-year-old Russia-born Swedish citizen, is on trial as he's accused of "gross illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and against a foreign power," according to prosecutor Henrik Olin, who has identified the foreign power as the United States.