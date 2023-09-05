Kathy Webb to step down as head of Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance

Kathy Webb, the chief executive officer of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance since 2012, will step down at the end of January, the organization announced on Tuesday.

A former state lawmaker, Webb currently serves as vice mayor and the Ward 3 representative for the city of Little Rock in addition to her job with the anti-hunger group.

"While I’ll cherish my time as CEO of the Alliance, it’s time for me to step down and for a new leader to take us into our 20th year and beyond. ... Much has changed since my first involvement with the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance in 2007," Webb, 73, said in a letter issued Tuesday. "I was a new legislator and the Alliance was a new organization. We partnered to host the first legislative SNAP-challenge, create the AR Legislative Hunger Caucus (the nation’s first), and organize Serving Up Solutions. All in 2007! Since that time much has changed, internally and externally."

In a separate statement, Marion King, the president of the organization's board of directors, said that "under Webb’s leadership, the Alliance has expanded access to food across the state in multiple ways, has created new partnerships in sectors previously not engaged in fighting hunger, has aggressively sought to improve public policy at the state and federal level, and has played a key role in building a talented and committed team, excelled by none. We will miss Kathy and her passion yet wish her well in her next endeavors.”