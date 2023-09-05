Latham in, Rocket out at practice

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas guard Brady Latham, who had his streak of consecutive starts end at 36 when he didn't dress out in Saturday's 56-13 season opening win over Western Carolina, practiced Monday in a green no-contact jersey.

It's an indication Latham, a fifth-year senior, could be ready to play against Kent State on Saturday.

"It'll be nice to get Brady back," Coach Sam Pittman said before the practice. "Hopefully we'll have him back.

"He's going to practice today, so hopefully everything goes well and he'll be able to come back."

Pittman declined to be specific when asked why Latham had been out for several practices, but gave the indication he was in concussion protocol.

"I don't want to talk about it," Pittman said. "We keep waiting to see if he gets cleared, so I think everybody can figure it out."

Junior running back Raheim Sanders, a preseason second-team Associated Press All-American, was among the inactive players at practice. He wore a sleeve on his left leg and worked out with other inactive players in the end zone.

Other inactive players included cornerback Jaheim Singleton, safety Malik Chavis and defensive end Quincy Rhodes.

Senior linebacker Antonio Grier, a transfer from South Florida who missed the Western Carolina game and had been sidelined in camp by a quad injury, practiced Monday.

Sellout?

The Razorbacks are hoping to draw 76,000-plus for the 3 p.m. campus opener on Saturday against Kent State for what has been billed as "Family Weekend" for the athletic department, which will also feature the annual UA Hall of Honor induction ceremony on Friday night.

"We're excited to come play at home in front of hopefully a sold-out crowd," Coach Sam Pittman said to open his Monday press conference. "I've been told that it's going to be close."

Beaux's hand

Coach Sam Pittman said center Beaux Limmer has been dealing with a hand issue, which might have played a role in his snap well over KJ Jefferson's head for a 19-yard loss early in the second quarter that blew up a series that had reached the Western Carolina 38.

There also could have been another problem in Limmer's second game as the starting center.

"On the center exchange, that's always concerning when it's over the head and things of that nature," Pittman said. "Obviously it was very hot, so we lost the grip on the ball. I went over to KJ at some point and said 'Help him with your towel.'

"And, his hand got beat up in the game, as well. But I don't think that'll be a problem, I don't feel like. It hadn't been in practice."

Stewart back

Cornerback Kee'yon Stewart, a senior transfer from TCU, practiced Monday after being suspended for the Western Carolina game.

Coach Sam Pittman suspended Stewart after he was arrested Friday by the Arkansas State Police and charged with reckless driving and speeding after being clocked driving 126 mph on Interstate 49, according to ASP communications director Cindy Murphy.

"He's got a few things to complete," Pittman said, referring to community service obligations. "But he's back on the team."

Stewart was not listed on Monday's depth chart, but before his suspension he was listed as a co-second-team cornerback with Jaylon Braxton behind starter Jaheim Singletary.

Who's who?

When teams play nonconference games, quite often the head coaches might struggle at identifying players on the other rosters.

For instance, Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman will frequently refer to his notes for names, and he's a champ at using numbers to identify opposing players, and sometimes his own, which in an old-school way is a sign of respect.

Kent State Coach Kenni Burns referenced several Arkansas players in his Monday press conference -- some of them by just first name, such as Beaux [Limmer], Brady [Latham] and Dwight [McGlothern], and a couple by numbers, in 8 [Jayden Johnson] and 17 [Hudson Clark]. While he got a key one right in tailback Raheim Sanders, he missed a bit on KJ Jefferson.

"It starts on the offensive side obviously with their quarterback," Burns said. "He's a phenomenal player, KJ Jeffries. He's big. He's strong. He's got a big arm. He's a guy that we've got to bring down and really suffocate him and really put some pressure on him."

A media member who covers Kent State later asked a follow-up question, asking Burns to compare UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee with "Jeffries."

Yeah, him!

Kent State Coach Kenni Burns, a former running back at Indiana who hails from Springfield, Ill., encountered Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman years ago when he was going through the recruiting process and Pittman was coaching in the Mid-American Conference at Northern Illinois.

"Sam Pittman probably doesn't remember me," Burns said, laughing. "I was being recruited by Northern Illinois in high school and Sam Pittman was one of the coaches there, I believe.

"I thought I ran into him there. But no, his reputation is well known. He's been known to build some of the best offensive lines in the country and he's done a great job so far at Arkansas. I've got a ton of respect for him."

Pittman said he has a ton of respect for Burns also, but he seemed to indicate Burns was right about the identification part.

"Oh yeah, he was a really good player," Pittman said, chuckling. "Yes. I know who he is now. You know, that was several years ago now, maybe 20-plus?

"He's doing a heck of a job over there for them. He is. I wish I did remember more. Nobody remembers me playing. I'm sure he was a lot better than I was."

Extra time

Kent State opened with a 56-6 loss at Central Florida last Thursday, so the Golden Flashes have had extra preparation time for Arkansas.

"We took off Friday, and then we got back to work on Saturday," Kent State Coach Kenni Burns said. "I think that this team knows that we have to work right now. We've got to keep working at our craft."

Burns said missed tackles were a big problem in the opener.

"So we played some tackle football on Saturday and Sunday to get ourselves ready to rock n' roll," he said. "You saw some improvement in that deal."

Burns said he gave his players the option about how physical to practice.

"I told the guys, 'Listen, I can go out there and take it easy on you and say let's get our bodies back ready to play. Or we can go fix our problems. You guys choose,' " Burns said. "And they chose to fix our problems. So we went out there and we worked, and we worked at a high, high level."